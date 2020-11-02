Teal Bunbury scores twice, Revs rally to beat DC United 4-3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored twice and the New England Revolution overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat D.C. United 4-3 on Sunday night.

Adam Buksa put the Revolution (8-6-8) on the board in the 30th minute, and Russell Canouse's own goal tied it in the 54th. Bunbury scored in the 67th to give New England its first lead.

Gelmin Rivas tied it for D.C. United (5-11-6) in the 75th, and Bunbury punched in a rebound for the winner at the 84th. He has six career two-goal games.

Yamil Asad scored in the 22nd minute and Griffin Yow connected four minutes later to put D.C. United ahead 2-0.

D.C. United remained in contention for a playoff berth.