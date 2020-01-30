Teague scores 15 points, No. 1 Baylor beats Iowa State 67-53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 15 points, Mark Vital had 10 rebounds and seven assists, and No. 1 Baylor beat Iowa State 67-53 on Wednesday night.

The Bears (17-1, 7-0 Big 12) used a 17-2 run midway through the second half to turn a five-point lead into a 59-41 edge with 7:43 left. Devonte Bandoo scored seven of his 12 points off the bench during the spurt, which came after Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was assessed a technical foul.

Baylor has won 10 of its past 13 games against the Cyclones (9-11, 2-5) and went undefeated in January for the first time since 1948.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 16.

Iowa State shot 36% from the field and lost to the Bears at Hilton Coliseum for the fourth time in their past six meetings.

The Bears forced 16 turnovers and are 7-0 to begin conference play for the first time since the 1958 team started 10-0 in the Southwest Conference.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) drives to the basket past Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 67-53.

Baylor: The Bears established themselves on the glass early and outrebounded Iowa State 39-28 — including 14-8 on the offensive boards. They also outscored Iowa State 44-22 in the paint and routinely beat the Cyclones for 50-50 balls while allowing just two fast break points.

Iowa State: The Cyclones stayed in the game in the first half behind four 3-pointers from Rasir Bolton and a 6-0 personal run from Tyrese Haliburton. But Iowa State struggled to take care of the ball. Bolton and Haliburton had five turnovers apiece.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts TCU on Saturday.

Iowa State: At Texas on Saturday.

___

