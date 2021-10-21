Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 11:53 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 11-2 on Thursday night, cutting the Braves’ lead in the NL Championship Series to 3-2.
AJ Pollock had two home runs and four RBIs for the Dodgers, who have won seven straight postseason elimination games dating to last season. They also trailed 0-2 and 1-3 against Atlanta in the NLCS last year before rallying to win three straight games at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas.