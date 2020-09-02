Taurasi's big 1st half keys Mercury's 92-85 win over Aces

Recommended Video:

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 26 of her 32 points in the first half to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-85 on Tuesday night.

Taurasi highlighted the first half with six 3-pointers, hitting several from well beyond the line, and her free-throw line jumper beat the halftime buzzer for a 52-45 lead. Taurasi finished 10 of 22 from the field, including 7 of 15 from distance, with seven assists.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 20 points and seven assists for Phoenix (10-7). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 15 points off the bench and Brianna Turner grabbed 13 rebounds. The Mercury were without two key players as Bria Hartley will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and Brittney Griner left the WNBA bubble for personal reasons.

Jackie Young had 20 points and seven rebounds for Las Vegas (12-4). Dearica Hamby had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and A’ja Wilson added 17 points and 10 rebounds.