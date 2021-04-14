Tatum scores 32, Celtics edge Trail Blazers for 4th straight ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 1:57 a.m.
1 of9 Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, looks to drive the ball on Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, and Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, right, go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, center, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, right, and guard Damian Lillard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum rects as the buzzer sounds and the Celtics defeat the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The Celtics won 116-115. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, passes the ball over Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final moments, and the Boston Celtics held off the Portland Trail Blazers 116-115 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.
Jaylen Brown added 24 points and Kemba Walker had 21 for Boston, winners of six of their last seven games.
