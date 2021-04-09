Tatum's career-high 53 help Celtics top T-Wolves 145-136 KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 10:49 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 53 points — including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — and the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136 on Friday night.
It was the first 50-point game for the All-Star, who eclipsed his previous high of 41. Jaylen Brown had 26 points. Marcus Smart added 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds to help Boston post its fourth win in five games.