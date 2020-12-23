Tatum hits big 3 to help Celtics beat Giannis, Bucks 122-121 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 11:10 p.m.
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with Jaylen Brown (7) after making the go-ahead basket with less than a second on the clock during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Boston.
BOSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't stop Jayson Tatum from knocking down a “tough, tough, tough” shot. Then the reigning MVP and defensive player of the year missed one of the easiest.
Tatum banked in a fallaway, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second, and Antetokounmpo missed a potential tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left, allowing the Boston Celtics to escape with a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in the teams' season opener.