Tatum, Celtics rally past Wizards 111-110 KEN POWTAK, Associated Press Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 10:08 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made two twisting, driving baskets in the final 15 seconds and finished with 31 points Sunday night, leading the Boston Celtics to a 111-110 comeback victory over the Washington Wizards despite 46 points by Bradley Beal.
Kemba Walker scored 21 points for the Celtics, and Daniel Theis had 20 points and nine rebounds. Boston, which beat Indiana on Friday, has won consecutive games for the first time since late January.