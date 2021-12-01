Tate scores 32, rallies short-handed Rockets past Thunder TONY SELLARS, Associated Press Dec. 1, 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jae’Sean Tate scored a career-high 32 points and added 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots, sparking a fourth-quarter rally to lead the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 114-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.
The Rockets won their fourth straight and the Thunder dropped their seventh in a row.