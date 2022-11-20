Tarleton St. 70, Boston College 54

Smith 3-8 2-2 8, Bogues 1-1 0-0 2, Daniel 5-7 3-3 13, Gatkuoth 0-2 0-0 0, Hicks 6-10 8-12 21, Williams 5-11 1-1 14, Hopkins 1-2 1-2 3, Rushin 0-0 0-0 0, Booker 1-1 5-5 7, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 20-25 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title