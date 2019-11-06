Tapley, Ruden lead No. 20 Arizona St. women past Air Force

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jamie Ruden scored 14 points, Ja'Tavia Tapley had 11 points and eight rebounds, and No. 20 Arizona State beat Air Force 87-56 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jayde Van Hyfte and Sara Bejedi scored 12 points apiece for Arizona State.

Air Force's Allyah Marlett hit a 3-pointer to tie it with 4:32 left in the first quarter but the Falcons missed their final four shots of the period and committed five turnovers as Arizona State scored 11 consecutive points to take a 22-11 lead into the second. Air Force trimmed its deficit to 33-29 with three minutes left in the first half but Reili Richardson hit a 3-pointer, Eboni Walker made 1 of 2 free throws, and Tapley converted a three-point play to make it 40-29 at the break and the Sun Devils led by double figures the rest of the way.

Arizona State made 20 of 32 (73.3 from the field in the second half and shot 54% overall.

Kamri Heath lead Air Force with 16 points and Emily Conroe added 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

