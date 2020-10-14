Tampa Bay leads series 3-0
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|3
|94
|11
|18
|4
|0
|3
|11
|7
|35
|.191
|Arozarena dh-lf
|3
|12
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|.500
|Zunino c
|3
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Wendle 3b-pr
|3
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Y.Díaz 1b
|2
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.286
|Margot cf-lf-rf
|3
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.222
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|9
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Renfroe rf-ph
|3
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|.167
|Lowe 2b
|3
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.077
|Perez c
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Meadows dh
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Choi 1b
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Brosseau 1b-3b
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Adames ss
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|.000
___
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|3
|103
|5
|26
|1
|0
|4
|4
|11
|22
|.252
|Reddick dh-rf-ph
|3
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|A.Díaz dh-ph
|3
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|Altuve 2b
|3
|13
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|.385
|Brantley dh-lf
|3
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Correa ss
|3
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.200
|Tucker lf-rf
|3
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Maldonado c
|3
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.167
|Bregman 3b
|3
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Springer cf
|3
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.143
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Straw pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Garneau c
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Castillo
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Curtiss
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Loup
|3
|0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morton
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Thompson
|3
|0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Snell
|1
|0
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.80
|Fairbanks
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|Yarbrough
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.60
|Anderson
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9.00
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|James
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Raley
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Scrubb
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Taylor
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|McCullers Jr.
|1
|0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.29
|Urquidy
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.80
|Valdez
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Paredes
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
___
|Tampa Bay
|300
|115
|100
|—
|11
|Houston
|200
|002
|001
|—
|5
E_Correa, Altuve 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 44, Houston 58. 2B_Arozarena, Kiermaier 2, Renfroe, Maldonado. HR_Arozarena, Zunino, Margot, Altuve 2, Brantley, Correa. RBIs_Arozarena, Zunino 2, Wendle 2, Margot 3, Renfroe 2, Adames, Altuve 2, Brantley, Correa. SB_Brantley. CS_Kiermaier, Springer. S_Castillo 2, Anderson.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, Tim Timmons. (Game 2) Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 3) Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, John Tumpane; Left, Manny Gonzalez.
T_Game 1 at Tampa Bay, 3:50.
T_Game 2 at Tampa Bay, 3:01.
T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:59.
A_Game 1 at Tampa Bay, .
A_Game 2 at Tampa Bay, .
A_Game 3 at Houston, .