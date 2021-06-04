Tampa Bay-Texas Runs

Rangers third. Willie Calhoun singles to right field. Jose Trevino out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Brandon Lowe to Yandy Diaz. Willie Calhoun to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Willie Calhoun to third. Adolis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa out at second. Willie Calhoun scores. Khris Davis grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Mejia to Yandy Diaz.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Rays 0.

Rangers fourth. Joey Gallo singles to deep right field. Nick Solak singles to shallow left field. Joey Gallo to second. Nate Lowe singles to deep center field. Nick Solak to third. Joey Gallo scores. Charlie Culberson out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Josh Fleming to Yandy Diaz. Nate Lowe to second. Nick Solak scores. Willie Calhoun singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Nate Lowe scores. Jose Trevino grounds out to third base, Joey Wendle to Yandy Diaz. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to left center field. Willie Calhoun out at home.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 4, Rays 0.

Rangers fifth. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Khris Davis grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Yandy Diaz. Joey Gallo homers to center field. Nick Solak singles to right field. Nate Lowe grounds out to second base, Brandon Lowe to Yandy Diaz.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Rays 0.

Rays eighth. Francisco Mejia singles to right field. Brett Phillips strikes out swinging. Brandon Lowe homers to center field. Francisco Mejia scores. Randy Arozarena flies out to deep right center field to Adolis Garcia. Mike Brosseau strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 5, Rays 2.

Rays ninth. Austin Meadows singles to shallow center field. Yandy Diaz walks. Austin Meadows to second. Kevin Kiermaier reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Yandy Diaz out at second. Austin Meadows to third. Taylor Walls walks. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Manuel Margot pinch-hitting for Francisco Mejia. Manuel Margot flies out to right field to Joey Gallo. Brett Phillips singles to deep right field. Taylor Walls to third. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Austin Meadows scores. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 5, Rays 4.