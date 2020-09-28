https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Team-Stax-15603091.php
Tampa Bay Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.238
|.328
|1975
|289
|470
|105
|12
|80
|274
|243
|608
|48
|9
|33
|O'Grady
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.307
|.428
|114
|16
|35
|3
|0
|2
|11
|23
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Brosseau
|.302
|.378
|86
|12
|26
|5
|1
|5
|12
|8
|31
|2
|0
|2
|Wendle
|.286
|.342
|168
|24
|48
|9
|2
|4
|17
|10
|35
|8
|2
|5
|Arozarena
|.281
|.382
|64
|15
|18
|2
|0
|7
|11
|6
|22
|4
|0
|0
|B.Lowe
|.269
|.362
|193
|36
|52
|9
|2
|14
|37
|25
|58
|3
|0
|2
|Margot
|.269
|.327
|145
|19
|39
|9
|0
|1
|11
|13
|25
|12
|4
|2
|Adames
|.259
|.332
|185
|29
|48
|15
|1
|8
|23
|20
|74
|2
|1
|9
|Smith
|.258
|.378
|31
|3
|8
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Martínez
|.239
|.329
|67
|10
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.230
|.331
|122
|16
|28
|13
|0
|3
|16
|20
|36
|0
|0
|3
|N.Lowe
|.224
|.316
|67
|10
|15
|2
|0
|4
|11
|9
|28
|1
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.217
|.321
|138
|16
|30
|5
|3
|3
|22
|20
|42
|8
|1
|0
|Meadows
|.205
|.296
|132
|19
|27
|8
|1
|4
|13
|17
|50
|2
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo
|.197
|.314
|157
|27
|31
|5
|1
|8
|24
|26
|50
|0
|0
|4
|Perez
|.167
|.237
|84
|7
|14
|3
|0
|1
|13
|7
|27
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe
|.156
|.252
|122
|18
|19
|5
|0
|8
|22
|14
|37
|2
|0
|3
|Phillips
|.150
|.320
|20
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|3
|0
|0
|Zunino
|.147
|.238
|75
|8
|11
|4
|0
|4
|10
|6
|37
|0
|0
|1
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|40
|20
|3.56
|60
|60
|23
|527.2
|475
|229
|209
|70
|168
|552
|Sherriff
|1
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|1
|9.2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Reed
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|2
|1
|0.55
|19
|0
|6
|16.1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|26
|Castillo
|3
|0
|1.66
|22
|0
|4
|21.2
|12
|4
|4
|3
|11
|23
|Curtiss
|3
|0
|1.80
|17
|3
|2
|25.0
|21
|7
|5
|3
|3
|25
|Kittredge
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|1
|1
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|2.38
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|14
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Loup
|3
|2
|2.52
|24
|0
|0
|25.0
|17
|9
|7
|3
|4
|22
|Fairbanks
|6
|3
|2.70
|27
|2
|0
|26.2
|23
|9
|8
|2
|14
|39
|Fleming
|5
|0
|2.78
|7
|5
|0
|32.1
|28
|10
|10
|5
|7
|25
|Roe
|2
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|1
|9.1
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Snell
|4
|2
|3.24
|11
|11
|0
|50.0
|42
|19
|18
|10
|18
|63
|Beeks
|1
|1
|3.26
|12
|0
|1
|19.1
|21
|9
|7
|1
|4
|26
|Slegers
|0
|0
|3.46
|11
|1
|2
|26.0
|18
|10
|10
|1
|5
|19
|Yarbrough
|1
|4
|3.56
|11
|9
|0
|55.2
|54
|22
|22
|5
|12
|44
|Glasnow
|5
|1
|4.08
|11
|11
|0
|57.1
|43
|26
|26
|11
|22
|91
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.44
|25
|1
|1
|26.1
|29
|15
|13
|4
|8
|23
|Morton
|2
|2
|4.74
|9
|9
|0
|38.0
|43
|21
|20
|4
|10
|42
|Drake
|0
|2
|5.73
|11
|0
|2
|11.0
|7
|8
|7
|2
|6
|7
|Richards
|0
|0
|5.91
|9
|4
|0
|32.0
|44
|24
|21
|6
|11
|27
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|6.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|7
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Gilmartin
|0
|0
|8.31
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Banda
|1
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|1
|7.0
|10
|9
|8
|1
|5
|4
|García
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
