BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .238 .328 1975 289 470 105 12 80 274 243 608 48 9 33
O'Grady .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Díaz .307 .428 114 16 35 3 0 2 11 23 17 0 0 1
Brosseau .302 .378 86 12 26 5 1 5 12 8 31 2 0 2
Wendle .286 .342 168 24 48 9 2 4 17 10 35 8 2 5
Arozarena .281 .382 64 15 18 2 0 7 11 6 22 4 0 0
B.Lowe .269 .362 193 36 52 9 2 14 37 25 58 3 0 2
Margot .269 .327 145 19 39 9 0 1 11 13 25 12 4 2
Adames .259 .332 185 29 48 15 1 8 23 20 74 2 1 9
Smith .258 .378 31 3 8 3 0 1 8 5 11 0 0 0
Martínez .239 .329 67 10 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Choi .230 .331 122 16 28 13 0 3 16 20 36 0 0 3
N.Lowe .224 .316 67 10 15 2 0 4 11 9 28 1 0 0
Kiermaier .217 .321 138 16 30 5 3 3 22 20 42 8 1 0
Meadows .205 .296 132 19 27 8 1 4 13 17 50 2 1 0
Tsutsugo .197 .314 157 27 31 5 1 8 24 26 50 0 0 4
Perez .167 .237 84 7 14 3 0 1 13 7 27 0 0 1
Renfroe .156 .252 122 18 19 5 0 8 22 14 37 2 0 3
Phillips .150 .320 20 2 3 0 1 1 3 5 7 3 0 0
Zunino .147 .238 75 8 11 4 0 4 10 6 37 0 0 1

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 40 20 3.56 60 60 23 527.2 475 229 209 70 168 552
Sherriff 1 0 0.00 10 0 1 9.2 6 0 0 0 2 2
Reed 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 2 1 0.55 19 0 6 16.1 5 2 1 1 3 26
Castillo 3 0 1.66 22 0 4 21.2 12 4 4 3 11 23
Curtiss 3 0 1.80 17 3 2 25.0 21 7 5 3 3 25
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Loup 3 2 2.52 24 0 0 25.0 17 9 7 3 4 22
Fairbanks 6 3 2.70 27 2 0 26.2 23 9 8 2 14 39
Fleming 5 0 2.78 7 5 0 32.1 28 10 10 5 7 25
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Snell 4 2 3.24 11 11 0 50.0 42 19 18 10 18 63
Beeks 1 1 3.26 12 0 1 19.1 21 9 7 1 4 26
Slegers 0 0 3.46 11 1 2 26.0 18 10 10 1 5 19
Yarbrough 1 4 3.56 11 9 0 55.2 54 22 22 5 12 44
Glasnow 5 1 4.08 11 11 0 57.1 43 26 26 11 22 91
Thompson 1 2 4.44 25 1 1 26.1 29 15 13 4 8 23
Morton 2 2 4.74 9 9 0 38.0 43 21 20 4 10 42
Drake 0 2 5.73 11 0 2 11.0 7 8 7 2 6 7
Richards 0 0 5.91 9 4 0 32.0 44 24 21 6 11 27
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5
Banda 1 0 10.29 4 0 1 7.0 10 9 8 1 5 4
García 0 0 10.80 4 0 1 3.1 3 4 4 2 4 1