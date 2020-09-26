Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .237 .327 1914 280 454 103 11 80 266 235 587 48 9 30
O'Grady .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Brosseau .308 .389 78 11 24 5 0 5 11 8 26 2 0 2
Díaz .307 .428 114 16 35 3 0 2 11 23 17 0 0 1
Arozarena .288 .368 59 13 17 2 0 7 11 4 19 4 0 0
Wendle .285 .339 165 23 47 9 2 4 16 10 34 8 2 4
B.Lowe .273 .361 187 35 51 9 2 14 36 23 56 3 0 2
Margot .270 .329 141 18 38 8 0 1 11 13 24 12 4 2
Adames .260 .333 181 29 47 15 1 8 22 20 74 2 1 9
Martínez .239 .329 67 10 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Choi .230 .331 122 16 28 13 0 3 16 20 36 0 0 3
Kiermaier .224 .329 134 16 30 5 3 3 22 20 40 8 1 0
Smith .222 .364 27 2 6 2 0 1 7 5 11 0 0 0
N.Lowe .206 .306 63 9 13 2 0 4 11 9 28 1 0 0
Meadows .205 .296 132 19 27 8 1 4 13 17 50 2 1 0
Tsutsugo .199 .307 151 27 30 5 1 8 23 23 48 0 0 2
Phillips .176 .364 17 2 3 0 1 1 3 5 5 3 0 0
Perez .173 .236 81 7 14 3 0 1 13 6 26 0 0 1
Renfroe .144 .244 118 18 17 5 0 8 21 14 36 2 0 3
Zunino .125 .222 72 7 9 4 0 4 9 6 36 0 0 1

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 38 20 3.66 58 58 22 509.2 457 226 207 69 166 539
Sherriff 1 0 0.00 9 0 1 8.2 5 0 0 0 2 2
Reed 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 2 1 0.55 19 0 6 16.1 5 2 1 1 3 26
Castillo 3 0 1.74 21 0 4 20.2 11 4 4 3 11 22
Curtiss 3 0 1.85 16 2 2 24.1 18 6 5 3 3 25
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Fairbanks 5 3 2.45 26 2 0 25.2 22 8 7 1 13 37
Loup 3 2 2.62 23 0 0 24.0 16 9 7 3 4 22
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Snell 4 2 3.24 11 11 0 50.0 42 19 18 10 18 63
Beeks 1 1 3.26 12 0 1 19.1 21 9 7 1 4 26
Fleming 4 0 3.42 6 4 0 26.1 24 10 10 5 6 20
Slegers 0 0 3.52 10 1 1 23.0 14 9 9 1 5 18
Yarbrough 1 4 3.78 10 9 0 52.1 51 22 22 5 12 40
Glasnow 5 1 4.08 11 11 0 57.1 43 26 26 11 22 91
Thompson 1 2 4.44 25 1 1 26.1 29 15 13 4 8 23
Morton 2 2 4.74 9 9 0 38.0 43 21 20 4 10 42
Richards 0 0 5.91 9 4 0 32.0 44 24 21 6 11 27
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Drake 0 2 6.30 10 0 2 10.0 7 8 7 2 6 7
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5
Banda 1 0 10.29 4 0 1 7.0 10 9 8 1 5 4
García 0 0 10.80 4 0 1 3.1 3 4 4 2 4 1