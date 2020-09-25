Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .237 .326 1881 274 445 102 11 79 260 231 575 47 9 29
O'Grady .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Brosseau .312 .386 77 11 24 5 0 5 11 7 26 2 0 2
Díaz .307 .428 114 16 35 3 0 2 11 23 17 0 0 1
Wendle .281 .337 160 22 45 9 2 4 14 10 34 8 2 4
Arozarena .278 .365 54 12 15 1 0 7 11 4 16 3 0 0
B.Lowe .274 .363 186 35 51 9 2 14 36 23 56 3 0 2
Margot .271 .331 140 18 38 8 0 1 11 13 24 12 4 2
Adames .260 .335 177 29 46 15 1 8 21 20 72 2 1 8
Martínez .239 .329 67 10 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Choi .230 .331 122 16 28 13 0 3 16 20 36 0 0 3
Smith .222 .364 27 2 6 2 0 1 7 5 11 0 0 0
Kiermaier .221 .329 131 15 29 5 3 3 21 20 40 8 1 0
N.Lowe .220 .324 59 9 13 2 0 4 11 9 25 1 0 0
Meadows .205 .296 132 19 27 8 1 4 13 17 50 2 1 0
Tsutsugo .195 .305 149 26 29 5 1 8 23 23 48 0 0 2
Perez .173 .236 81 7 14 3 0 1 13 6 26 0 0 1
Renfroe .148 .244 115 17 17 5 0 8 21 13 34 2 0 3
Zunino .129 .218 70 7 9 4 0 4 9 6 34 0 0 1
Phillips .067 .222 15 1 1 0 1 0 1 3 5 3 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 37 20 3.67 57 57 21 500.2 450 222 204 69 163 526
Sherriff 1 0 0.00 9 0 1 8.2 5 0 0 0 2 2
Reed 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 1 1 0.59 18 0 6 15.1 5 2 1 1 2 26
Castillo 3 0 1.74 21 0 4 20.2 11 4 4 3 11 22
Curtiss 3 0 1.93 15 2 1 23.1 18 6 5 3 3 22
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Fairbanks 5 3 2.45 26 2 0 25.2 22 8 7 1 13 37
Loup 3 2 2.62 23 0 0 24.0 16 9 7 3 4 22
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Snell 4 2 3.24 11 11 0 50.0 42 19 18 10 18 63
Beeks 1 1 3.26 12 0 1 19.1 21 9 7 1 4 26
Fleming 4 0 3.42 6 4 0 26.1 24 10 10 5 6 20
Slegers 0 0 3.52 10 1 1 23.0 14 9 9 1 5 18
Yarbrough 1 4 3.78 10 9 0 52.1 51 22 22 5 12 40
Glasnow 5 1 4.08 11 11 0 57.1 43 26 26 11 22 91
Thompson 1 2 4.62 24 1 1 25.1 29 15 13 4 8 21
Morton 2 2 4.64 8 8 0 33.0 36 17 17 4 9 34
Richards 0 0 5.91 9 4 0 32.0 44 24 21 6 11 27
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Drake 0 2 7.00 9 0 2 9.0 7 8 7 2 5 7
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5
Banda 1 0 10.29 4 0 1 7.0 10 9 8 1 5 4
García 0 0 10.80 4 0 1 3.1 3 4 4 2 4 1