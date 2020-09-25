https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Team-Stax-15597128.php
Tampa Bay Team Stax
Recommended Video:
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.326
|1881
|274
|445
|102
|11
|79
|260
|231
|575
|47
|9
|29
|O'Grady
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.312
|.386
|77
|11
|24
|5
|0
|5
|11
|7
|26
|2
|0
|2
|Díaz
|.307
|.428
|114
|16
|35
|3
|0
|2
|11
|23
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Wendle
|.281
|.337
|160
|22
|45
|9
|2
|4
|14
|10
|34
|8
|2
|4
|Arozarena
|.278
|.365
|54
|12
|15
|1
|0
|7
|11
|4
|16
|3
|0
|0
|B.Lowe
|.274
|.363
|186
|35
|51
|9
|2
|14
|36
|23
|56
|3
|0
|2
|Margot
|.271
|.331
|140
|18
|38
|8
|0
|1
|11
|13
|24
|12
|4
|2
|Adames
|.260
|.335
|177
|29
|46
|15
|1
|8
|21
|20
|72
|2
|1
|8
|Martínez
|.239
|.329
|67
|10
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.230
|.331
|122
|16
|28
|13
|0
|3
|16
|20
|36
|0
|0
|3
|Smith
|.222
|.364
|27
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.221
|.329
|131
|15
|29
|5
|3
|3
|21
|20
|40
|8
|1
|0
|N.Lowe
|.220
|.324
|59
|9
|13
|2
|0
|4
|11
|9
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.205
|.296
|132
|19
|27
|8
|1
|4
|13
|17
|50
|2
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo
|.195
|.305
|149
|26
|29
|5
|1
|8
|23
|23
|48
|0
|0
|2
|Perez
|.173
|.236
|81
|7
|14
|3
|0
|1
|13
|6
|26
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe
|.148
|.244
|115
|17
|17
|5
|0
|8
|21
|13
|34
|2
|0
|3
|Zunino
|.129
|.218
|70
|7
|9
|4
|0
|4
|9
|6
|34
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|.067
|.222
|15
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|37
|20
|3.67
|57
|57
|21
|500.2
|450
|222
|204
|69
|163
|526
|Sherriff
|1
|0
|0.00
|9
|0
|1
|8.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Reed
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0.59
|18
|0
|6
|15.1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|26
|Castillo
|3
|0
|1.74
|21
|0
|4
|20.2
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|22
|Curtiss
|3
|0
|1.93
|15
|2
|1
|23.1
|18
|6
|5
|3
|3
|22
|Kittredge
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|1
|1
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|2.38
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|14
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Fairbanks
|5
|3
|2.45
|26
|2
|0
|25.2
|22
|8
|7
|1
|13
|37
|Loup
|3
|2
|2.62
|23
|0
|0
|24.0
|16
|9
|7
|3
|4
|22
|Roe
|2
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|1
|9.1
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Snell
|4
|2
|3.24
|11
|11
|0
|50.0
|42
|19
|18
|10
|18
|63
|Beeks
|1
|1
|3.26
|12
|0
|1
|19.1
|21
|9
|7
|1
|4
|26
|Fleming
|4
|0
|3.42
|6
|4
|0
|26.1
|24
|10
|10
|5
|6
|20
|Slegers
|0
|0
|3.52
|10
|1
|1
|23.0
|14
|9
|9
|1
|5
|18
|Yarbrough
|1
|4
|3.78
|10
|9
|0
|52.1
|51
|22
|22
|5
|12
|40
|Glasnow
|5
|1
|4.08
|11
|11
|0
|57.1
|43
|26
|26
|11
|22
|91
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.62
|24
|1
|1
|25.1
|29
|15
|13
|4
|8
|21
|Morton
|2
|2
|4.64
|8
|8
|0
|33.0
|36
|17
|17
|4
|9
|34
|Richards
|0
|0
|5.91
|9
|4
|0
|32.0
|44
|24
|21
|6
|11
|27
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|6.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|7
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Drake
|0
|2
|7.00
|9
|0
|2
|9.0
|7
|8
|7
|2
|5
|7
|Gilmartin
|0
|0
|8.31
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Banda
|1
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|1
|7.0
|10
|9
|8
|1
|5
|4
|García
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
View Comments