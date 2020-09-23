Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .235 .325 1844 266 434 100 11 75 252 228 565 47 8 29
O'Grady .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Brosseau .312 .386 77 11 24 5 0 5 11 7 26 2 0 2
Díaz .307 .428 114 16 35 3 0 2 11 23 17 0 0 1
Wendle .280 .333 157 21 44 9 2 3 13 9 33 8 2 4
B.Lowe .271 .362 181 33 49 9 2 13 33 23 55 3 0 2
Margot .261 .322 138 17 36 8 0 1 11 13 24 12 3 2
Adames .254 .332 173 29 44 14 1 8 20 20 71 2 1 8
Arozarena .245 .345 49 9 12 1 0 5 8 4 15 3 0 0
N.Lowe .241 .349 54 9 13 2 0 4 11 9 23 1 0 0
Martínez .239 .329 67 10 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Choi .230 .331 122 16 28 13 0 3 16 20 36 0 0 3
Kiermaier .223 .327 130 15 29 5 3 3 21 19 39 8 1 0
Smith .222 .364 27 2 6 2 0 1 7 5 11 0 0 0
Meadows .205 .296 132 19 27 8 1 4 13 17 50 2 1 0
Tsutsugo .200 .308 145 25 29 5 1 8 23 22 46 0 0 2
Perez .173 .236 81 7 14 3 0 1 13 6 26 0 0 1
Renfroe .153 .252 111 17 17 5 0 8 21 13 34 2 0 3
Zunino .121 .216 66 7 8 3 0 4 9 6 33 0 0 1
Phillips .067 .222 15 1 1 0 1 0 1 3 5 3 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 36 20 3.64 56 56 21 491.2 444 217 199 66 161 513
Sherriff 1 0 0.00 8 0 1 7.2 5 0 0 0 2 1
Reed 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 1 1 0.60 17 0 6 15.0 5 2 1 1 2 25
Castillo 3 0 1.74 21 0 4 20.2 11 4 4 3 11 22
Curtiss 3 0 1.93 15 2 1 23.1 18 6 5 3 3 22
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Fairbanks 5 3 2.55 25 2 0 24.2 21 8 7 1 13 35
Loup 3 2 2.62 23 0 0 24.0 16 9 7 3 4 22
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Snell 4 2 3.24 11 11 0 50.0 42 19 18 10 18 63
Beeks 1 1 3.26 12 0 1 19.1 21 9 7 1 4 26
Fleming 4 0 3.42 6 4 0 26.1 24 10 10 5 6 20
Slegers 0 0 3.52 10 1 1 23.0 14 9 9 1 5 18
Yarbrough 1 4 3.78 10 9 0 52.1 51 22 22 5 12 40
Glasnow 4 1 4.21 10 10 0 51.1 40 24 24 9 21 83
Drake 0 2 4.32 8 0 2 8.1 5 5 4 1 4 6
Thompson 1 2 4.62 24 1 1 25.1 29 15 13 4 8 21
Morton 2 2 4.64 8 8 0 33.0 36 17 17 4 9 34
Richards 0 0 5.91 9 4 0 32.0 44 24 21 6 11 27
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5
Banda 1 0 10.29 4 0 1 7.0 10 9 8 1 5 4
García 0 0 10.80 4 0 1 3.1 3 4 4 2 4 1