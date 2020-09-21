Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .238 .329 1782 262 424 98 11 73 249 223 537 41 7 29
O'Grady .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Brosseau .312 .386 77 11 24 5 0 5 11 7 26 2 0 2
Díaz .307 .428 114 16 35 3 0 2 11 23 17 0 0 1
B.Lowe .272 .366 173 33 47 8 2 13 33 23 50 3 0 2
Wendle .268 .325 149 21 40 8 2 3 13 9 32 6 1 4
Margot .267 .331 135 17 36 8 0 1 10 13 24 12 3 2
Arozarena .267 .370 45 9 12 1 0 5 8 4 14 2 0 0
Adames .259 .335 166 27 43 14 1 7 19 19 68 1 1 8
N.Lowe .255 .364 47 7 12 2 0 3 10 8 20 1 0 0
Martínez .239 .329 67 10 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Kiermaier .234 .336 124 15 29 5 3 3 21 18 35 7 1 0
Smith .231 .375 26 2 6 2 0 1 7 5 10 0 0 0
Choi .230 .331 122 16 28 13 0 3 16 20 36 0 0 3
Meadows .205 .296 132 19 27 8 1 4 13 17 50 2 1 0
Tsutsugo .197 .311 137 25 27 5 1 8 23 22 42 0 0 2
Perez .177 .241 79 7 14 3 0 1 13 6 24 0 0 1
Renfroe .155 .254 110 17 17 5 0 8 21 13 33 2 0 3
Zunino .127 .225 63 7 8 3 0 4 9 6 32 0 0 1
Phillips .091 .167 11 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 3 2 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 35 19 3.66 54 54 20 474.2 430 211 193 63 155 494
Sherriff 1 0 0.00 7 0 1 6.2 5 0 0 0 1 0
Reed 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 1 1 0.64 16 0 5 14.0 5 2 1 1 2 24
Curtiss 3 0 1.29 14 2 1 21.0 14 4 3 2 3 20
Castillo 3 0 1.86 20 0 4 19.1 11 4 4 3 11 21
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Loup 3 2 2.62 23 0 0 24.0 16 9 7 3 4 22
Fairbanks 5 3 2.74 24 1 0 23.0 21 8 7 1 12 33
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Snell 4 1 3.05 10 10 0 44.1 36 16 15 8 15 54
Beeks 1 1 3.26 12 0 1 19.1 21 9 7 1 4 26
Fleming 3 0 3.47 5 4 0 23.1 21 9 9 5 5 18
Slegers 0 0 3.52 10 1 1 23.0 14 9 9 1 5 18
Yarbrough 1 4 3.78 10 9 0 52.1 51 22 22 5 12 40
Glasnow 4 1 4.21 10 10 0 51.1 40 24 24 9 21 83
Drake 0 2 4.32 8 0 2 8.1 5 5 4 1 4 6
Morton 2 2 4.64 8 8 0 33.0 36 17 17 4 9 34
Thompson 1 2 4.81 23 1 1 24.1 28 15 13 4 8 20
Richards 0 0 5.91 9 4 0 32.0 44 24 21 6 11 27
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5
Banda 1 0 10.29 4 0 1 7.0 10 9 8 1 5 4
García 0 0 10.80 4 0 1 3.1 3 4 4 2 4 1