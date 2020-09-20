https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Team-Stax-15581799.php
Tampa Bay Team Stax
Recommended Video:
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.240
|.332
|1750
|261
|420
|98
|11
|72
|248
|223
|521
|41
|6
|29
|O'Grady
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.312
|.386
|77
|11
|24
|5
|0
|5
|11
|7
|26
|2
|0
|2
|Díaz
|.307
|.428
|114
|16
|35
|3
|0
|2
|11
|23
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Arozarena
|.279
|.360
|43
|9
|12
|1
|0
|5
|8
|4
|13
|2
|0
|0
|N.Lowe
|.279
|.392
|43
|7
|12
|2
|0
|3
|10
|8
|18
|1
|0
|0
|B.Lowe
|.273
|.368
|172
|33
|47
|8
|2
|13
|33
|23
|50
|3
|0
|2
|Smith
|.273
|.429
|22
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Margot
|.267
|.333
|131
|17
|35
|8
|0
|1
|10
|13
|23
|12
|2
|2
|Wendle
|.260
|.319
|146
|21
|38
|8
|2
|3
|13
|9
|31
|6
|1
|4
|Adames
|.259
|.337
|162
|26
|42
|14
|1
|6
|18
|19
|67
|1
|1
|8
|Martínez
|.239
|.329
|67
|10
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.234
|.336
|124
|15
|29
|5
|3
|3
|21
|18
|35
|7
|1
|0
|Choi
|.230
|.331
|122
|16
|28
|13
|0
|3
|16
|20
|36
|0
|0
|3
|Meadows
|.205
|.296
|132
|19
|27
|8
|1
|4
|13
|17
|50
|2
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo
|.203
|.318
|133
|25
|27
|5
|1
|8
|23
|22
|39
|0
|0
|2
|Perez
|.177
|.241
|79
|7
|14
|3
|0
|1
|13
|6
|24
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe
|.159
|.260
|107
|17
|17
|5
|0
|8
|21
|13
|31
|2
|0
|3
|Zunino
|.133
|.235
|60
|7
|8
|3
|0
|4
|9
|6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|.091
|.167
|11
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|35
|18
|3.68
|53
|53
|20
|466.2
|425
|209
|191
|63
|153
|485
|Sherriff
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|1
|6.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reed
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0.64
|16
|0
|5
|14.0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|24
|Curtiss
|3
|0
|1.29
|14
|2
|1
|21.0
|14
|4
|3
|2
|3
|20
|Castillo
|3
|0
|1.86
|20
|0
|4
|19.1
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|21
|Kittredge
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|1
|1
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|2.38
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|14
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Loup
|3
|2
|2.62
|23
|0
|0
|24.0
|16
|9
|7
|3
|4
|22
|Fairbanks
|5
|3
|2.74
|24
|1
|0
|23.0
|21
|8
|7
|1
|12
|33
|Roe
|2
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|1
|9.1
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Snell
|4
|1
|3.05
|10
|10
|0
|44.1
|36
|16
|15
|8
|15
|54
|Beeks
|1
|1
|3.26
|12
|0
|1
|19.1
|21
|9
|7
|1
|4
|26
|Fleming
|3
|0
|3.47
|5
|4
|0
|23.1
|21
|9
|9
|5
|5
|18
|Slegers
|0
|0
|3.52
|10
|1
|1
|23.0
|14
|9
|9
|1
|5
|18
|Yarbrough
|1
|3
|3.97
|9
|8
|0
|45.1
|46
|20
|20
|5
|10
|32
|Glasnow
|4
|1
|4.21
|10
|10
|0
|51.1
|40
|24
|24
|9
|21
|83
|Morton
|2
|2
|4.64
|8
|8
|0
|33.0
|36
|17
|17
|4
|9
|34
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.81
|23
|1
|1
|24.1
|28
|15
|13
|4
|8
|20
|Drake
|0
|2
|4.91
|7
|0
|2
|7.1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Richards
|0
|0
|5.91
|9
|4
|0
|32.0
|44
|24
|21
|6
|11
|27
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|6.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|7
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Gilmartin
|0
|0
|8.31
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Banda
|1
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|1
|7.0
|10
|9
|8
|1
|5
|4
|García
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
View Comments