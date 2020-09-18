https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Team-Stax-15577953.php
Tampa Bay Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.241
|.333
|1683
|256
|406
|97
|10
|70
|243
|215
|503
|39
|6
|29
|O'Grady
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.314
|.388
|70
|11
|22
|5
|0
|5
|11
|6
|24
|2
|0
|2
|Díaz
|.307
|.428
|114
|16
|35
|3
|0
|2
|11
|23
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Arozarena
|.294
|.390
|34
|8
|10
|1
|0
|4
|6
|4
|11
|1
|0
|0
|N.Lowe
|.278
|.395
|36
|7
|10
|2
|0
|3
|9
|7
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Margot
|.276
|.338
|127
|17
|35
|8
|0
|1
|10
|12
|22
|12
|2
|2
|Smith
|.273
|.429
|22
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.266
|.345
|158
|26
|42
|14
|1
|6
|18
|19
|66
|1
|1
|8
|B.Lowe
|.262
|.359
|164
|32
|43
|8
|2
|13
|32
|23
|48
|3
|0
|2
|Wendle
|.261
|.321
|142
|21
|37
|7
|2
|3
|13
|9
|31
|6
|1
|4
|Kiermaier
|.242
|.345
|120
|15
|29
|5
|3
|3
|21
|18
|35
|7
|1
|0
|Martínez
|.239
|.329
|67
|10
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.230
|.331
|122
|16
|28
|13
|0
|3
|16
|20
|36
|0
|0
|3
|Meadows
|.205
|.296
|132
|19
|27
|8
|1
|4
|13
|17
|50
|2
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo
|.192
|.311
|125
|22
|24
|5
|0
|7
|22
|21
|35
|0
|0
|2
|Perez
|.192
|.241
|73
|7
|14
|3
|0
|1
|13
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe
|.163
|.261
|104
|17
|17
|5
|0
|8
|21
|12
|29
|2
|0
|3
|Zunino
|.133
|.235
|60
|7
|8
|3
|0
|4
|9
|6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|33
|18
|3.79
|51
|51
|18
|448.2
|414
|207
|189
|62
|149
|462
|Sherriff
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reed
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0.69
|15
|0
|5
|13.0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|22
|Curtiss
|3
|0
|1.29
|14
|2
|1
|21.0
|14
|4
|3
|2
|3
|20
|Castillo
|3
|0
|1.86
|20
|0
|4
|19.1
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|21
|Kittredge
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|1
|1
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|2.38
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|14
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Fairbanks
|5
|3
|2.74
|24
|1
|0
|23.0
|21
|8
|7
|1
|12
|33
|Loup
|3
|2
|2.82
|21
|0
|0
|22.1
|16
|9
|7
|3
|4
|19
|Roe
|2
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|1
|9.1
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Snell
|4
|1
|3.05
|10
|10
|0
|44.1
|36
|16
|15
|8
|15
|54
|Beeks
|1
|1
|3.26
|12
|0
|1
|19.1
|21
|9
|7
|1
|4
|26
|Fleming
|3
|0
|3.47
|5
|4
|0
|23.1
|21
|9
|9
|5
|5
|18
|Yarbrough
|1
|3
|3.97
|9
|8
|0
|45.1
|46
|20
|20
|5
|10
|32
|Slegers
|0
|0
|3.98
|9
|1
|1
|20.1
|13
|9
|9
|1
|5
|16
|Glasnow
|3
|1
|4.47
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|36
|23
|23
|8
|19
|73
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.94
|22
|1
|0
|23.2
|28
|15
|13
|4
|8
|20
|Morton
|1
|2
|5.14
|7
|7
|0
|28.0
|31
|16
|16
|4
|7
|28
|Drake
|0
|2
|5.68
|6
|0
|2
|6.1
|4
|5
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Richards
|0
|0
|5.91
|9
|4
|0
|32.0
|44
|24
|21
|6
|11
|27
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|6.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|7
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Gilmartin
|0
|0
|8.31
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Banda
|1
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|1
|7.0
|10
|9
|8
|1
|5
|4
|García
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
