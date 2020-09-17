https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Team-Stax-15574980.php
Tampa Bay Team Stax
Recommended Video:
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.240
|.331
|1634
|243
|392
|94
|9
|67
|230
|207
|488
|38
|6
|28
|O'Grady
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.324
|.382
|68
|10
|22
|5
|0
|5
|11
|5
|23
|1
|0
|2
|Díaz
|.307
|.428
|114
|16
|35
|3
|0
|2
|11
|23
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Arozarena
|.290
|.389
|31
|7
|9
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Margot
|.276
|.336
|123
|16
|34
|8
|0
|1
|10
|11
|22
|12
|2
|2
|B.Lowe
|.269
|.359
|160
|31
|43
|8
|2
|13
|31
|20
|46
|3
|0
|2
|Adames
|.267
|.349
|150
|24
|40
|14
|1
|5
|15
|19
|61
|1
|1
|7
|N.Lowe
|.267
|.405
|30
|5
|8
|2
|0
|3
|8
|7
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|.263
|.440
|19
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.255
|.320
|137
|19
|35
|7
|2
|2
|10
|9
|31
|6
|1
|4
|Kiermaier
|.239
|.346
|117
|15
|28
|4
|3
|3
|21
|18
|35
|7
|1
|0
|Martínez
|.239
|.329
|67
|10
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.230
|.331
|122
|16
|28
|13
|0
|3
|16
|20
|36
|0
|0
|3
|Meadows
|.205
|.291
|132
|19
|27
|8
|1
|4
|13
|16
|50
|2
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo
|.190
|.313
|121
|22
|23
|5
|0
|7
|21
|21
|35
|0
|0
|2
|Perez
|.186
|.237
|70
|6
|13
|2
|0
|1
|13
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe
|.157
|.243
|102
|15
|16
|5
|0
|7
|20
|11
|28
|2
|0
|3
|Zunino
|.133
|.235
|60
|7
|8
|3
|0
|4
|9
|6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|.000
|.000
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|31
|18
|3.77
|49
|49
|18
|434.2
|401
|200
|182
|60
|143
|448
|Sherriff
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reed
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0.69
|15
|0
|5
|13.0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|22
|Curtiss
|3
|0
|1.42
|13
|2
|1
|19.0
|14
|4
|3
|2
|3
|19
|Castillo
|2
|0
|2.04
|19
|0
|4
|17.2
|10
|4
|4
|3
|8
|20
|Kittredge
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|1
|1
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|2.38
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|14
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Loup
|3
|2
|2.82
|21
|0
|0
|22.1
|16
|9
|7
|3
|4
|19
|Fairbanks
|4
|3
|2.86
|23
|1
|0
|22.0
|19
|8
|7
|1
|12
|31
|Roe
|2
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|1
|9.1
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Snell
|4
|1
|3.23
|9
|9
|0
|39.0
|34
|15
|14
|8
|14
|50
|Beeks
|1
|1
|3.26
|12
|0
|1
|19.1
|21
|9
|7
|1
|4
|26
|Fleming
|3
|0
|3.47
|5
|4
|0
|23.1
|21
|9
|9
|5
|5
|18
|Yarbrough
|1
|3
|3.97
|9
|8
|0
|45.1
|46
|20
|20
|5
|10
|32
|Slegers
|0
|0
|3.98
|9
|1
|1
|20.1
|13
|9
|9
|1
|5
|16
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.30
|21
|1
|0
|23.0
|25
|13
|11
|4
|8
|18
|Glasnow
|3
|1
|4.47
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|36
|23
|23
|8
|19
|73
|Morton
|1
|2
|5.14
|7
|7
|0
|28.0
|31
|16
|16
|4
|7
|28
|Richards
|0
|0
|5.34
|8
|3
|0
|28.2
|39
|20
|17
|4
|9
|23
|Drake
|0
|2
|5.68
|6
|0
|2
|6.1
|4
|5
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|6.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|7
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Gilmartin
|0
|0
|8.31
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Banda
|1
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|1
|7.0
|10
|9
|8
|1
|5
|4
|García
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
View Comments