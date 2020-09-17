Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .240 .331 1634 243 392 94 9 67 230 207 488 38 6 28
O'Grady .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Brosseau .324 .382 68 10 22 5 0 5 11 5 23 1 0 2
Díaz .307 .428 114 16 35 3 0 2 11 23 17 0 0 1
Arozarena .290 .389 31 7 9 0 0 4 5 3 11 1 0 0
Margot .276 .336 123 16 34 8 0 1 10 11 22 12 2 2
B.Lowe .269 .359 160 31 43 8 2 13 31 20 46 3 0 2
Adames .267 .349 150 24 40 14 1 5 15 19 61 1 1 7
N.Lowe .267 .405 30 5 8 2 0 3 8 7 14 1 0 0
Smith .263 .440 19 2 5 2 0 1 6 5 7 0 0 0
Wendle .255 .320 137 19 35 7 2 2 10 9 31 6 1 4
Kiermaier .239 .346 117 15 28 4 3 3 21 18 35 7 1 0
Martínez .239 .329 67 10 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Choi .230 .331 122 16 28 13 0 3 16 20 36 0 0 3
Meadows .205 .291 132 19 27 8 1 4 13 16 50 2 1 0
Tsutsugo .190 .313 121 22 23 5 0 7 21 21 35 0 0 2
Perez .186 .237 70 6 13 2 0 1 13 4 20 0 0 1
Renfroe .157 .243 102 15 16 5 0 7 20 11 28 2 0 3
Zunino .133 .235 60 7 8 3 0 4 9 6 29 0 0 1
Phillips .000 .000 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 31 18 3.77 49 49 18 434.2 401 200 182 60 143 448
Sherriff 1 0 0.00 6 0 0 5.2 5 0 0 0 1 0
Reed 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 1 1 0.69 15 0 5 13.0 5 2 1 1 2 22
Curtiss 3 0 1.42 13 2 1 19.0 14 4 3 2 3 19
Castillo 2 0 2.04 19 0 4 17.2 10 4 4 3 8 20
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Loup 3 2 2.82 21 0 0 22.1 16 9 7 3 4 19
Fairbanks 4 3 2.86 23 1 0 22.0 19 8 7 1 12 31
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Snell 4 1 3.23 9 9 0 39.0 34 15 14 8 14 50
Beeks 1 1 3.26 12 0 1 19.1 21 9 7 1 4 26
Fleming 3 0 3.47 5 4 0 23.1 21 9 9 5 5 18
Yarbrough 1 3 3.97 9 8 0 45.1 46 20 20 5 10 32
Slegers 0 0 3.98 9 1 1 20.1 13 9 9 1 5 16
Thompson 1 2 4.30 21 1 0 23.0 25 13 11 4 8 18
Glasnow 3 1 4.47 9 9 0 46.1 36 23 23 8 19 73
Morton 1 2 5.14 7 7 0 28.0 31 16 16 4 7 28
Richards 0 0 5.34 8 3 0 28.2 39 20 17 4 9 23
Drake 0 2 5.68 6 0 2 6.1 4 5 4 1 4 5
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5
Banda 1 0 10.29 4 0 1 7.0 10 9 8 1 5 4
García 0 0 10.80 4 0 1 3.1 3 4 4 2 4 1