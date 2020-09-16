Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .241 .332 1597 241 385 92 8 66 228 203 472 37 6 28
O'Grady .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Brosseau .328 .387 67 10 22 5 0 5 11 5 22 1 0 2
Arozarena .310 .394 29 6 9 0 0 4 5 3 9 1 0 0
Díaz .307 .428 114 16 35 3 0 2 11 23 17 0 0 1
Margot .288 .349 118 16 34 8 0 1 10 11 19 12 2 2
Adames .274 .358 146 24 40 14 1 5 15 19 58 1 1 7
Smith .263 .440 19 2 5 2 0 1 6 5 7 0 0 0
Wendle .258 .324 132 19 34 7 2 2 10 9 29 6 1 4
B.Lowe .256 .346 156 30 40 7 2 12 30 19 46 2 0 2
N.Lowe .250 .344 28 5 7 1 0 3 7 4 13 1 0 0
Kiermaier .239 .348 113 15 27 4 2 3 21 18 34 7 1 0
Martínez .239 .329 67 10 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Choi .230 .331 122 16 28 13 0 3 16 20 36 0 0 3
Meadows .205 .295 127 19 26 8 1 4 13 16 49 2 1 0
Perez .194 .247 67 6 13 2 0 1 13 4 20 0 0 1
Tsutsugo .193 .317 119 22 23 5 0 7 21 21 33 0 0 2
Renfroe .157 .243 102 15 16 5 0 7 20 11 28 2 0 3
Zunino .133 .235 60 7 8 3 0 4 9 6 29 0 0 1
Phillips .000 .000 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 31 17 3.79 48 48 18 424.2 394 196 179 58 141 438
Anderson 1 0 0.00 14 0 5 12.0 4 0 0 0 2 19
Sherriff 1 0 0.00 5 0 0 3.2 4 0 0 0 1 0
Reed 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 3 0 1.42 13 2 1 19.0 14 4 3 2 3 19
Castillo 2 0 2.04 19 0 4 17.2 10 4 4 3 8 20
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Loup 3 2 2.95 20 0 0 21.1 16 9 7 3 4 17
Fairbanks 4 3 3.00 22 0 0 21.0 18 8 7 1 12 29
Snell 4 1 3.23 9 9 0 39.0 34 15 14 8 14 50
Beeks 1 1 3.26 12 0 1 19.1 21 9 7 1 4 26
Drake 0 2 3.38 5 0 2 5.1 3 3 2 0 3 4
Yarbrough 1 3 3.97 9 8 0 45.1 46 20 20 5 10 32
Slegers 0 0 3.98 9 1 1 20.1 13 9 9 1 5 16
Fleming 3 0 4.12 4 4 0 19.2 20 9 9 5 4 16
Thompson 1 2 4.37 20 1 0 22.2 23 13 11 4 8 18
Glasnow 3 1 4.47 9 9 0 46.1 36 23 23 8 19 73
Morton 1 2 5.14 7 7 0 28.0 31 16 16 4 7 28
Richards 0 0 5.34 8 3 0 28.2 39 20 17 4 9 23
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5
Banda 1 0 10.29 4 0 1 7.0 10 9 8 1 5 4
García 0 0 10.80 4 0 1 3.1 3 4 4 2 4 1