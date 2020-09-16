https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Team-Stax-15571795.php
Tampa Bay Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.241
|.332
|1597
|241
|385
|92
|8
|66
|228
|203
|472
|37
|6
|28
|O'Grady
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.328
|.387
|67
|10
|22
|5
|0
|5
|11
|5
|22
|1
|0
|2
|Arozarena
|.310
|.394
|29
|6
|9
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.307
|.428
|114
|16
|35
|3
|0
|2
|11
|23
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Margot
|.288
|.349
|118
|16
|34
|8
|0
|1
|10
|11
|19
|12
|2
|2
|Adames
|.274
|.358
|146
|24
|40
|14
|1
|5
|15
|19
|58
|1
|1
|7
|Smith
|.263
|.440
|19
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.258
|.324
|132
|19
|34
|7
|2
|2
|10
|9
|29
|6
|1
|4
|B.Lowe
|.256
|.346
|156
|30
|40
|7
|2
|12
|30
|19
|46
|2
|0
|2
|N.Lowe
|.250
|.344
|28
|5
|7
|1
|0
|3
|7
|4
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.239
|.348
|113
|15
|27
|4
|2
|3
|21
|18
|34
|7
|1
|0
|Martínez
|.239
|.329
|67
|10
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.230
|.331
|122
|16
|28
|13
|0
|3
|16
|20
|36
|0
|0
|3
|Meadows
|.205
|.295
|127
|19
|26
|8
|1
|4
|13
|16
|49
|2
|1
|0
|Perez
|.194
|.247
|67
|6
|13
|2
|0
|1
|13
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Tsutsugo
|.193
|.317
|119
|22
|23
|5
|0
|7
|21
|21
|33
|0
|0
|2
|Renfroe
|.157
|.243
|102
|15
|16
|5
|0
|7
|20
|11
|28
|2
|0
|3
|Zunino
|.133
|.235
|60
|7
|8
|3
|0
|4
|9
|6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|.000
|.000
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|31
|17
|3.79
|48
|48
|18
|424.2
|394
|196
|179
|58
|141
|438
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0.00
|14
|0
|5
|12.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|Sherriff
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|3.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reed
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss
|3
|0
|1.42
|13
|2
|1
|19.0
|14
|4
|3
|2
|3
|19
|Castillo
|2
|0
|2.04
|19
|0
|4
|17.2
|10
|4
|4
|3
|8
|20
|Kittredge
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|1
|1
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|2.38
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|14
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Roe
|2
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|1
|9.1
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Loup
|3
|2
|2.95
|20
|0
|0
|21.1
|16
|9
|7
|3
|4
|17
|Fairbanks
|4
|3
|3.00
|22
|0
|0
|21.0
|18
|8
|7
|1
|12
|29
|Snell
|4
|1
|3.23
|9
|9
|0
|39.0
|34
|15
|14
|8
|14
|50
|Beeks
|1
|1
|3.26
|12
|0
|1
|19.1
|21
|9
|7
|1
|4
|26
|Drake
|0
|2
|3.38
|5
|0
|2
|5.1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Yarbrough
|1
|3
|3.97
|9
|8
|0
|45.1
|46
|20
|20
|5
|10
|32
|Slegers
|0
|0
|3.98
|9
|1
|1
|20.1
|13
|9
|9
|1
|5
|16
|Fleming
|3
|0
|4.12
|4
|4
|0
|19.2
|20
|9
|9
|5
|4
|16
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.37
|20
|1
|0
|22.2
|23
|13
|11
|4
|8
|18
|Glasnow
|3
|1
|4.47
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|36
|23
|23
|8
|19
|73
|Morton
|1
|2
|5.14
|7
|7
|0
|28.0
|31
|16
|16
|4
|7
|28
|Richards
|0
|0
|5.34
|8
|3
|0
|28.2
|39
|20
|17
|4
|9
|23
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|6.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|7
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Gilmartin
|0
|0
|8.31
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Banda
|1
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|1
|7.0
|10
|9
|8
|1
|5
|4
|García
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
