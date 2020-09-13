https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Team-Stax-15563576.php
Tampa Bay Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.240
|.332
|1525
|232
|366
|90
|8
|64
|219
|197
|452
|32
|6
|28
|O'Grady
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.310
|.369
|58
|9
|18
|4
|0
|5
|10
|5
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Arozarena
|.308
|.400
|26
|6
|8
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.307
|.428
|114
|16
|35
|3
|0
|2
|11
|23
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Margot
|.284
|.350
|109
|15
|31
|8
|0
|1
|9
|11
|19
|11
|2
|2
|Adames
|.283
|.369
|138
|23
|39
|14
|1
|5
|15
|19
|56
|1
|1
|7
|Wendle
|.260
|.329
|127
|18
|33
|7
|2
|2
|10
|9
|28
|6
|1
|4
|B.Lowe
|.258
|.351
|151
|30
|39
|7
|2
|12
|30
|19
|44
|2
|0
|2
|Smith
|.250
|.471
|12
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Martínez
|.239
|.329
|67
|10
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|20
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lowe
|.238
|.333
|21
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.230
|.331
|122
|16
|28
|13
|0
|3
|16
|20
|36
|0
|0
|3
|Kiermaier
|.227
|.336
|110
|14
|25
|4
|2
|3
|19
|17
|34
|6
|1
|0
|Meadows
|.208
|.302
|120
|18
|25
|8
|1
|4
|13
|16
|46
|1
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo
|.196
|.321
|112
|21
|22
|4
|0
|7
|21
|20
|32
|0
|0
|2
|Perez
|.194
|.247
|67
|6
|13
|2
|0
|1
|13
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe
|.160
|.234
|100
|15
|16
|5
|0
|7
|20
|9
|27
|2
|0
|3
|Zunino
|.133
|.235
|60
|7
|8
|3
|0
|4
|9
|6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|.000
|.000
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|30
|16
|3.81
|46
|46
|17
|406.2
|376
|189
|172
|56
|137
|424
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0.00
|13
|0
|4
|11.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|Sherriff
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss
|3
|0
|1.53
|12
|1
|1
|17.2
|14
|4
|3
|2
|2
|18
|Castillo
|2
|0
|2.04
|19
|0
|4
|17.2
|10
|4
|4
|3
|8
|20
|Kittredge
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|1
|1
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|2.38
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|14
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Fairbanks
|4
|2
|2.66
|21
|0
|0
|20.1
|17
|7
|6
|1
|11
|29
|Roe
|2
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|1
|9.1
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Loup
|3
|2
|3.10
|19
|0
|0
|20.1
|16
|9
|7
|3
|4
|17
|Snell
|4
|1
|3.23
|9
|9
|0
|39.0
|34
|15
|14
|8
|14
|50
|Beeks
|1
|1
|3.26
|12
|0
|1
|19.1
|21
|9
|7
|1
|4
|26
|Drake
|0
|2
|3.38
|5
|0
|2
|5.1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Thompson
|1
|2
|3.74
|19
|1
|0
|21.2
|22
|11
|9
|3
|7
|18
|Fleming
|3
|0
|4.12
|4
|4
|0
|19.2
|20
|9
|9
|5
|4
|16
|Yarbrough
|0
|3
|4.31
|8
|8
|0
|39.2
|41
|19
|19
|5
|10
|27
|Glasnow
|3
|1
|4.47
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|36
|23
|23
|8
|19
|73
|Slegers
|0
|0
|4.67
|8
|1
|1
|17.1
|10
|9
|9
|1
|5
|14
|Morton
|1
|2
|4.94
|6
|6
|0
|23.2
|25
|13
|13
|3
|7
|24
|Richards
|0
|0
|5.34
|8
|3
|0
|28.2
|39
|20
|17
|4
|9
|23
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|6.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|7
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Gilmartin
|0
|0
|8.31
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Banda
|1
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|1
|7.0
|10
|9
|8
|1
|5
|4
|García
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
