BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .240 .333 1495 227 359 88 8 62 214 195 439 31 5 28
O'Grady .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Arozarena .364 .462 22 6 8 0 0 4 5 3 5 1 0 0
Brosseau .310 .369 58 9 18 4 0 5 10 5 20 0 0 2
Díaz .307 .428 114 16 35 3 0 2 11 23 17 0 0 1
Adames .289 .373 135 22 39 14 1 5 15 18 54 1 1 7
Margot .274 .342 106 15 29 7 0 1 7 11 18 11 1 2
B.Lowe .259 .353 147 29 38 7 2 11 29 19 44 2 0 2
Wendle .258 .324 124 18 32 7 2 2 10 9 26 5 1 4
Smith .250 .471 12 1 3 2 0 0 3 4 5 0 0 0
Martínez .239 .329 67 10 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Kiermaier .227 .336 110 14 25 4 2 3 19 17 34 6 1 0
Choi .223 .322 121 15 27 12 0 3 16 19 36 0 0 3
N.Lowe .222 .333 18 3 4 1 0 2 4 3 7 0 0 0
Meadows .207 .304 116 17 24 8 1 3 12 16 43 1 1 0
Perez .203 .257 64 6 13 2 0 1 13 4 19 0 0 1
Tsutsugo .200 .326 110 21 22 4 0 7 21 20 32 0 0 2
Renfroe .160 .234 100 15 16 5 0 7 20 9 27 2 0 3
Zunino .133 .235 60 7 8 3 0 4 9 6 29 0 0 1
Phillips .000 .000 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 29 16 3.80 45 45 16 397.2 369 185 168 54 136 414
Anderson 1 0 0.00 12 0 4 10.1 4 0 0 0 2 16
Sherriff 1 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Reed 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 3 0 1.53 12 1 1 17.2 14 4 3 2 2 18
Castillo 2 0 2.16 18 0 3 16.2 9 4 4 3 8 18
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Fairbanks 4 2 2.66 21 0 0 20.1 17 7 6 1 11 29
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Loup 3 2 3.10 19 0 0 20.1 16 9 7 3 4 17
Snell 4 1 3.23 9 9 0 39.0 34 15 14 8 14 50
Beeks 1 1 3.26 12 0 1 19.1 21 9 7 1 4 26
Drake 0 2 3.38 5 0 2 5.1 3 3 2 0 3 4
Thompson 1 2 3.74 19 1 0 21.2 22 11 9 3 7 18
Fleming 3 0 4.12 4 4 0 19.2 20 9 9 5 4 16
Yarbrough 0 3 4.31 8 8 0 39.2 41 19 19 5 10 27
Glasnow 2 1 4.35 8 8 0 39.1 30 19 19 6 18 66
Slegers 0 0 4.67 8 1 1 17.1 10 9 9 1 5 14
Morton 1 2 4.94 6 6 0 23.2 25 13 13 3 7 24
Richards 0 0 5.34 8 3 0 28.2 39 20 17 4 9 23
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5
Banda 1 0 10.29 4 0 1 7.0 10 9 8 1 5 4
García 0 0 10.80 4 0 1 3.1 3 4 4 2 4 1