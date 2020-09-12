https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Team-Stax-15562145.php
Tampa Bay Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.240
|.333
|1495
|227
|359
|88
|8
|62
|214
|195
|439
|31
|5
|28
|O'Grady
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Arozarena
|.364
|.462
|22
|6
|8
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.310
|.369
|58
|9
|18
|4
|0
|5
|10
|5
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Díaz
|.307
|.428
|114
|16
|35
|3
|0
|2
|11
|23
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Adames
|.289
|.373
|135
|22
|39
|14
|1
|5
|15
|18
|54
|1
|1
|7
|Margot
|.274
|.342
|106
|15
|29
|7
|0
|1
|7
|11
|18
|11
|1
|2
|B.Lowe
|.259
|.353
|147
|29
|38
|7
|2
|11
|29
|19
|44
|2
|0
|2
|Wendle
|.258
|.324
|124
|18
|32
|7
|2
|2
|10
|9
|26
|5
|1
|4
|Smith
|.250
|.471
|12
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Martínez
|.239
|.329
|67
|10
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.227
|.336
|110
|14
|25
|4
|2
|3
|19
|17
|34
|6
|1
|0
|Choi
|.223
|.322
|121
|15
|27
|12
|0
|3
|16
|19
|36
|0
|0
|3
|N.Lowe
|.222
|.333
|18
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.207
|.304
|116
|17
|24
|8
|1
|3
|12
|16
|43
|1
|1
|0
|Perez
|.203
|.257
|64
|6
|13
|2
|0
|1
|13
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|Tsutsugo
|.200
|.326
|110
|21
|22
|4
|0
|7
|21
|20
|32
|0
|0
|2
|Renfroe
|.160
|.234
|100
|15
|16
|5
|0
|7
|20
|9
|27
|2
|0
|3
|Zunino
|.133
|.235
|60
|7
|8
|3
|0
|4
|9
|6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|.000
|.000
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|29
|16
|3.80
|45
|45
|16
|397.2
|369
|185
|168
|54
|136
|414
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0.00
|12
|0
|4
|10.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|Sherriff
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss
|3
|0
|1.53
|12
|1
|1
|17.2
|14
|4
|3
|2
|2
|18
|Castillo
|2
|0
|2.16
|18
|0
|3
|16.2
|9
|4
|4
|3
|8
|18
|Kittredge
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|1
|1
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|2.38
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|14
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Fairbanks
|4
|2
|2.66
|21
|0
|0
|20.1
|17
|7
|6
|1
|11
|29
|Roe
|2
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|1
|9.1
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Loup
|3
|2
|3.10
|19
|0
|0
|20.1
|16
|9
|7
|3
|4
|17
|Snell
|4
|1
|3.23
|9
|9
|0
|39.0
|34
|15
|14
|8
|14
|50
|Beeks
|1
|1
|3.26
|12
|0
|1
|19.1
|21
|9
|7
|1
|4
|26
|Drake
|0
|2
|3.38
|5
|0
|2
|5.1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Thompson
|1
|2
|3.74
|19
|1
|0
|21.2
|22
|11
|9
|3
|7
|18
|Fleming
|3
|0
|4.12
|4
|4
|0
|19.2
|20
|9
|9
|5
|4
|16
|Yarbrough
|0
|3
|4.31
|8
|8
|0
|39.2
|41
|19
|19
|5
|10
|27
|Glasnow
|2
|1
|4.35
|8
|8
|0
|39.1
|30
|19
|19
|6
|18
|66
|Slegers
|0
|0
|4.67
|8
|1
|1
|17.1
|10
|9
|9
|1
|5
|14
|Morton
|1
|2
|4.94
|6
|6
|0
|23.2
|25
|13
|13
|3
|7
|24
|Richards
|0
|0
|5.34
|8
|3
|0
|28.2
|39
|20
|17
|4
|9
|23
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|6.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|7
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Gilmartin
|0
|0
|8.31
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Banda
|1
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|1
|7.0
|10
|9
|8
|1
|5
|4
|García
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
