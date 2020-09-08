https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Team-Stax-15550073.php
Tampa Bay Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.241
|.331
|1395
|210
|336
|83
|8
|57
|198
|180
|402
|24
|4
|27
|Arozarena
|.471
|.550
|17
|5
|8
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|O'Grady
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.316
|.365
|57
|9
|18
|4
|0
|5
|10
|5
|19
|0
|0
|2
|Díaz
|.307
|.428
|114
|16
|35
|3
|0
|2
|11
|23
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Adames
|.292
|.366
|130
|22
|38
|14
|1
|5
|15
|15
|51
|1
|1
|7
|Smith
|.273
|.467
|11
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot
|.265
|.333
|98
|14
|26
|7
|0
|1
|7
|10
|17
|8
|0
|2
|Wendle
|.256
|.315
|117
|16
|30
|6
|2
|2
|10
|7
|23
|4
|1
|4
|B.Lowe
|.250
|.344
|136
|26
|34
|7
|2
|10
|28
|17
|39
|0
|0
|2
|Martínez
|.239
|.329
|67
|10
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.238
|.347
|101
|13
|24
|4
|2
|3
|17
|16
|31
|5
|1
|0
|Choi
|.223
|.318
|112
|13
|25
|11
|0
|3
|14
|17
|35
|0
|0
|3
|Meadows
|.212
|.300
|104
|17
|22
|6
|1
|3
|9
|13
|36
|1
|1
|0
|Perez
|.211
|.258
|57
|5
|12
|2
|0
|1
|13
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Tsutsugo
|.194
|.333
|98
|19
|19
|3
|0
|6
|18
|20
|27
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe
|.155
|.231
|97
|14
|15
|5
|0
|6
|19
|9
|26
|2
|0
|3
|Zunino
|.133
|.235
|60
|7
|8
|3
|0
|4
|9
|6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|N.Lowe
|.083
|.267
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|.000
|.000
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|28
|14
|3.83
|42
|42
|16
|371.2
|343
|175
|158
|52
|127
|390
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0.00
|12
|0
|4
|10.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|Reed
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sherriff
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss
|3
|0
|1.84
|9
|1
|1
|14.2
|12
|4
|3
|2
|2
|14
|Castillo
|2
|0
|2.16
|18
|0
|3
|16.2
|9
|4
|4
|3
|8
|18
|Kittredge
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|1
|1
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|2.38
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|14
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Fairbanks
|4
|1
|2.41
|19
|0
|0
|18.2
|15
|6
|5
|1
|10
|27
|Roe
|2
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|1
|9.1
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Loup
|3
|2
|2.95
|17
|0
|0
|18.1
|13
|8
|6
|3
|4
|14
|Beeks
|1
|1
|3.26
|12
|0
|1
|19.1
|21
|9
|7
|1
|4
|26
|Drake
|0
|2
|3.38
|5
|0
|2
|5.1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Fleming
|3
|0
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|14
|6
|6
|3
|2
|11
|Yarbrough
|0
|2
|3.65
|7
|7
|0
|37.0
|35
|15
|15
|5
|9
|26
|Snell
|3
|1
|3.74
|8
|8
|0
|33.2
|29
|15
|14
|8
|12
|45
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.19
|17
|1
|0
|19.1
|22
|11
|9
|3
|7
|14
|Glasnow
|2
|1
|4.35
|8
|8
|0
|39.1
|30
|19
|19
|6
|18
|66
|Morton
|1
|2
|4.94
|6
|6
|0
|23.2
|25
|13
|13
|3
|7
|24
|Slegers
|0
|0
|5.14
|7
|1
|1
|14.0
|10
|8
|8
|1
|2
|14
|Richards
|0
|0
|5.34
|8
|3
|0
|28.2
|39
|20
|17
|4
|9
|23
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|6.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|7
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Gilmartin
|0
|0
|8.31
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Banda
|1
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|1
|7.0
|10
|9
|8
|1
|5
|4
|García
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
