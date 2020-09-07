Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .241 .332 1360 209 328 80 8 56 197 177 391 23 4 27
Arozarena .467 .556 15 4 7 0 0 3 4 3 3 1 0 0
O'Grady .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Brosseau .316 .365 57 9 18 4 0 5 10 5 19 0 0 2
Díaz .307 .428 114 16 35 3 0 2 11 23 17 0 0 1
Adames .302 .376 126 22 38 14 1 5 15 15 48 1 1 7
Margot .265 .333 98 14 26 7 0 1 7 10 17 8 0 2
Smith .250 .455 8 1 2 1 0 0 3 3 2 0 0 0
B.Lowe .248 .344 133 26 33 7 2 10 28 17 38 0 0 2
Wendle .248 .309 113 16 28 6 2 2 10 7 22 3 1 4
Martínez .239 .329 67 10 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Choi .231 .328 108 13 25 11 0 3 14 17 35 0 0 3
Kiermaier .224 .339 98 13 22 3 2 3 17 16 31 5 1 0
Meadows .220 .304 100 17 22 6 1 3 9 12 35 1 1 0
Perez .211 .258 57 5 12 2 0 1 13 3 16 0 0 1
Tsutsugo .202 .345 94 19 19 3 0 6 18 20 27 0 0 1
Renfroe .155 .231 97 14 15 5 0 6 19 9 26 2 0 3
Zunino .133 .235 60 7 8 3 0 4 9 6 29 0 0 1
N.Lowe .000 .182 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 0 0 0
Phillips .000 .000 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 28 13 3.76 41 41 16 363.2 333 169 152 52 125 385
Anderson 1 0 0.00 12 0 4 10.1 4 0 0 0 2 16
Reed 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sherriff 1 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 3 0 1.84 9 1 1 14.2 12 4 3 2 2 14
Castillo 2 0 2.16 18 0 3 16.2 9 4 4 3 8 18
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Fairbanks 4 1 2.41 19 0 0 18.2 15 6 5 1 10 27
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Loup 3 2 2.95 17 0 0 18.1 13 8 6 3 4 14
Beeks 1 1 3.26 12 0 1 19.1 21 9 7 1 4 26
Drake 0 2 3.38 5 0 2 5.1 3 3 2 0 3 4
Fleming 3 0 3.52 3 3 0 15.1 14 6 6 3 2 11
Yarbrough 0 2 3.65 7 7 0 37.0 35 15 15 5 9 26
Snell 3 1 3.74 8 8 0 33.2 29 15 14 8 12 45
Thompson 1 2 4.19 17 1 0 19.1 22 11 9 3 7 14
Glasnow 2 1 4.35 8 8 0 39.1 30 19 19 6 18 66
Morton 1 1 4.82 5 5 0 18.2 21 10 10 3 6 21
Richards 0 0 4.91 7 3 0 25.2 33 17 14 4 8 21
Slegers 0 0 5.14 7 1 1 14.0 10 8 8 1 2 14
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5
Banda 1 0 10.29 4 0 1 7.0 10 9 8 1 5 4
García 0 0 10.80 4 0 1 3.1 3 4 4 2 4 1