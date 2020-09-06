Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .243 .335 1326 204 322 79 8 53 192 175 376 21 4 26
O'Grady .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Arozarena .364 .500 11 2 4 0 0 1 2 3 3 1 0 0
Smith .333 .556 6 1 2 1 0 0 3 3 0 0 0 0
Brosseau .321 .373 53 9 17 4 0 5 10 5 17 0 0 1
Adames .311 .387 122 22 38 14 1 5 15 15 45 1 1 7
Díaz .307 .428 114 16 35 3 0 2 11 23 17 0 0 1
Margot .271 .333 96 14 26 7 0 1 7 9 17 6 0 2
Wendle .257 .319 109 15 28 6 2 2 10 7 20 3 1 4
B.Lowe .250 .349 132 26 33 7 2 10 27 17 38 0 0 2
Martínez .239 .329 67 10 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Meadows .229 .315 96 17 22 6 1 3 9 12 32 1 1 0
Choi .224 .323 107 13 24 10 0 3 13 17 35 0 0 3
Kiermaier .224 .333 98 13 22 3 2 3 17 15 31 5 1 0
Perez .214 .262 56 5 12 2 0 1 13 3 16 0 0 1
Tsutsugo .204 .348 93 19 19 3 0 6 18 20 26 0 0 1
Renfroe .149 .229 94 13 14 5 0 5 18 9 26 2 0 3
Zunino .133 .235 60 7 8 3 0 4 9 6 29 0 0 1
N.Lowe .000 .250 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 0
Phillips .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 27 13 3.79 40 40 16 353.2 325 165 149 51 120 373
Anderson 1 0 0.00 12 0 4 10.1 4 0 0 0 2 16
Reed 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sherriff 1 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 2 0 1.98 8 1 1 13.2 11 3 3 2 2 13
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Castillo 2 0 2.30 17 0 3 15.2 8 4 4 3 7 18
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Fairbanks 4 1 2.60 18 0 0 17.1 14 6 5 1 9 26
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Loup 3 2 3.18 16 0 0 17.0 12 8 6 3 4 13
Beeks 1 1 3.26 12 0 1 19.1 21 9 7 1 4 26
Drake 0 2 3.38 5 0 2 5.1 3 3 2 0 3 4
Fleming 3 0 3.52 3 3 0 15.1 14 6 6 3 2 11
Yarbrough 0 2 3.65 7 7 0 37.0 35 15 15 5 9 26
Snell 3 1 3.74 8 8 0 33.2 29 15 14 8 12 45
Thompson 1 2 4.19 17 1 0 19.1 22 11 9 3 7 14
Glasnow 2 1 4.24 7 7 0 34.0 26 16 16 5 15 57
Morton 1 1 4.82 5 5 0 18.2 21 10 10 3 6 21
Richards 0 0 4.91 7 3 0 25.2 33 17 14 4 8 21
Slegers 0 0 5.14 7 1 1 14.0 10 8 8 1 2 14
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5
Banda 1 0 10.29 4 0 1 7.0 10 9 8 1 5 4
García 0 0 10.80 4 0 1 3.1 3 4 4 2 4 1