Tampa Bay Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.244
|.336
|1294
|201
|316
|77
|8
|53
|189
|170
|366
|21
|4
|25
|O'Grady
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|.333
|.556
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.327
|.379
|52
|9
|17
|4
|0
|5
|10
|5
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Adames
|.311
|.387
|122
|22
|38
|14
|1
|5
|15
|15
|45
|1
|1
|7
|Díaz
|.307
|.428
|114
|16
|35
|3
|0
|2
|11
|23
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Margot
|.271
|.333
|96
|14
|26
|7
|0
|1
|7
|9
|17
|6
|0
|2
|Wendle
|.269
|.333
|104
|15
|28
|6
|2
|2
|10
|7
|18
|3
|1
|4
|B.Lowe
|.256
|.351
|129
|26
|33
|7
|2
|10
|27
|16
|37
|0
|0
|1
|Martínez
|.239
|.329
|67
|10
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.237
|.324
|93
|17
|22
|6
|1
|3
|9
|12
|30
|1
|1
|0
|Kiermaier
|.229
|.339
|96
|13
|22
|3
|2
|3
|17
|15
|30
|5
|1
|0
|Arozarena
|.222
|.417
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Choi
|.219
|.315
|105
|13
|23
|9
|0
|3
|13
|16
|34
|0
|0
|3
|Tsutsugo
|.209
|.342
|91
|17
|19
|3
|0
|6
|18
|18
|24
|0
|0
|1
|Perez
|.173
|.228
|52
|5
|9
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe
|.154
|.228
|91
|12
|14
|5
|0
|5
|18
|8
|26
|2
|0
|3
|Zunino
|.133
|.235
|60
|7
|8
|3
|0
|4
|9
|6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|N.Lowe
|.000
|.500
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|12
|3.73
|39
|39
|16
|344.2
|317
|158
|143
|50
|115
|363
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0.00
|12
|0
|4
|10.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|Reed
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sherriff
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss
|2
|0
|1.98
|8
|1
|1
|13.2
|11
|3
|3
|2
|2
|13
|Kittredge
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|1
|1
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Castillo
|2
|0
|2.30
|17
|0
|3
|15.2
|8
|4
|4
|3
|7
|18
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|2.38
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|14
|4
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Fairbanks
|4
|1
|2.60
|18
|0
|0
|17.1
|14
|6
|5
|1
|9
|26
|Roe
|2
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|1
|9.1
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Snell
|3
|0
|3.14
|7
|7
|0
|28.2
|23
|10
|10
|7
|9
|37
|Beeks
|1
|1
|3.26
|12
|0
|1
|19.1
|21
|9
|7
|1
|4
|26
|Drake
|0
|2
|3.38
|5
|0
|2
|5.1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Loup
|3
|2
|3.45
|15
|0
|0
|15.2
|12
|8
|6
|3
|4
|13
|Fleming
|3
|0
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|14
|6
|6
|3
|2
|11
|Yarbrough
|0
|2
|3.65
|7
|7
|0
|37.0
|35
|15
|15
|5
|9
|26
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.19
|17
|1
|0
|19.1
|22
|11
|9
|3
|7
|14
|Glasnow
|2
|1
|4.24
|7
|7
|0
|34.0
|26
|16
|16
|5
|15
|57
|Slegers
|0
|0
|4.50
|6
|1
|1
|12.0
|8
|6
|6
|1
|0
|12
|Morton
|1
|1
|4.82
|5
|5
|0
|18.2
|21
|10
|10
|3
|6
|21
|Richards
|0
|0
|4.91
|7
|3
|0
|25.2
|33
|17
|14
|4
|8
|21
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|6.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|7
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Gilmartin
|0
|0
|8.31
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Banda
|1
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|1
|7.0
|10
|9
|8
|1
|5
|4
|García
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
