Tampa Bay-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Rays second. Yoshi Tsutsugo flies out to center field to Aaron Hicks. Joey Wendle singles to right center field. Willy Adames singles to shallow infield. Joey Wendle to second. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging. Michael Perez singles to right field. Willy Adames to third. Joey Wendle scores. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 1, Yankees 0.

Yankees third. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Brett Gardner singles to left field. Kyle Higashioka reaches on error. Brett Gardner to second. Fielding error by Willy Adames. DJ LeMahieu walks. Kyle Higashioka to second. Brett Gardner to third. Aaron Judge out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Austin Meadows. Brett Gardner scores. Aaron Hicks walks. DJ LeMahieu to second. Kyle Higashioka to third. Luke Voit grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Rays 1, Yankees 1.

Rays fourth. Joey Wendle singles to shallow center field. Willy Adames walks. Joey Wendle to second. Kevin Kiermaier homers to right field. Willy Adames scores. Joey Wendle scores. Michael Perez grounds out to shallow right field, DJ LeMahieu to Luke Voit. Austin Meadows grounds out to first base, DJ LeMahieu to Luke Voit. Brandon Lowe grounds out to first base to Luke Voit.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Yankees 1.

Rays fifth. Randy Arozarena homers to left field. Ji-Man Choi singles to left field. Yoshi Tsutsugo called out on strikes. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging. Willy Adames grounds out to shallow left field, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Yankees 1.

Yankees fifth. Kyle Higashioka lines out to deep center field to Kevin Kiermaier. DJ LeMahieu singles to shallow infield. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Aaron Hicks doubles to deep right field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Luke Voit flies out to deep center field to Kevin Kiermaier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Yankees 2.

Rays sixth. Kevin Kiermaier doubles to deep right field. Michael Perez homers to center field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging. Brandon Lowe grounds out to second base, DJ LeMahieu to Luke Voit. Randy Arozarena walks. Ji-Man Choi doubles to deep right field. Randy Arozarena scores. Yoshi Tsutsugo lines out to shallow right field to DJ LeMahieu.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 8, Yankees 2.

Yankees eighth. Luke Voit reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Willy Adames. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Luke Voit scores. Gio Urshela grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Brett Gardner strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Rays 8, Yankees 4.