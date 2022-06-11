Tampa Bay-Minnesota Runs

Rays first. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to second base, Jorge Polanco to Luis Arraez. Manuel Margot singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Gilberto Celestino. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow infield. Manuel Margot to third. Ji-Man Choi singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Randy Arozarena to third. Manuel Margot scores. Yandy Diaz singles to center field. Ji-Man Choi scores. Randy Arozarena scores. Taylor Walls reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yandy Diaz out at second. Brett Phillips singles to right center field. Taylor Walls to third. Rene Pinto flies out to right center field to Max Kepler.

3 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 3, Twins 0.

Twins third. Gilberto Celestino singles to right field. Nick Gordon walks. Ryan Jeffers walks. Nick Gordon to second. Gilberto Celestino to third. Luis Arraez homers to right field. Ryan Jeffers scores. Nick Gordon scores. Gilberto Celestino scores. Jorge Polanco walks. Jose Miranda doubles to deep center field, tagged out at third, Kevin Kiermaier to Taylor Walls to Yandy Diaz. Jorge Polanco scores. Max Kepler singles to left center field. Gary Sanchez walks. Max Kepler to second. Trevor Larnach called out on strikes. Gilberto Celestino strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 5, Rays 3.

Rays sixth. Ji-Man Choi called out on strikes. Yandy Diaz strikes out swinging. Taylor Walls doubles to shallow left field. Harold Ramirez pinch-hitting for Brett Phillips. Harold Ramirez singles to right field. Taylor Walls scores. Rene Pinto strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 5, Rays 4.

Twins sixth. Gilberto Celestino doubles to deep left field. Nick Gordon grounds out to first base, Ji-Man Choi to Ryan Thompson. Gilberto Celestino to third. Ryan Jeffers reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Gilberto Celestino out at home. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Ryan Jeffers to third. Jorge Polanco singles to right field. Luis Arraez to second. Ryan Jeffers scores. Jose Miranda lines out to shallow infield, Ryan Thompson to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 6, Rays 4.

Rays seventh. Vidal Brujan flies out to left field to Trevor Larnach. Kevin Kiermaier doubles to left field. Manuel Margot reaches on error. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Throwing error by Nick Gordon. Randy Arozarena flies out to Max Kepler. Ji-Man Choi flies out to deep center field to Gilberto Celestino.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 6, Rays 5.