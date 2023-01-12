Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 12, 2023 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 86 Nikita Kucherov 39 16 43 59 1 22 6 0 4 139 .115 F 91 Steven Stamkos 39 17 28 45 4 20 8 0 2 129 .132 F 21 Brayden Point 39 23 17 40 2 2 8 0 6 121 .190 F 38 Brandon Hagel 39 15 17 32 7 24 5 1 1 82 .183 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 37 6 23 29 -3 30 2 0 1 67 .090 D 77 Victor Hedman 36 1 26 27 9 16 0 0 0 74 .014 F 17 Alex Killorn 39 12 14 26 8 16 0 0 4 67 .179 F 20 Nicholas Paul 39 15 9 24 11 14 4 1 3 70 .214 F 79 Ross Colton 38 9 7 16 -5 18 2 0 1 65 .138 F 10 Corey Perry 39 5 9 14 -12 32 3 0 1 59 .085 D 28 Ian Cole 36 3 10 13 13 34 0 0 0 53 .057 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 16 2 7 9 4 9 1 0 0 40 .050 F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 37 3 6 9 -5 15 0 0 0 51 .059 D 81 Erik Cernak 35 1 7 8 4 22 0 0 0 31 .032 D 48 Nick Perbix 33 3 5 8 6 14 0 0 1 60 .050 F 14 Patrick Maroon 39 2 5 7 -5 54 0 0 0 40 .050 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 37 1 4 5 -3 13 0 0 0 25 .040 D 52 Cal Foote 19 1 2 3 1 26 0 0 0 15 .067 D 5 Philippe Myers 11 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 21 .048 F 22 Rudolfs Balcers 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .333 D 24 Zach Bogosian 15 0 1 1 1 6 0 0 0 14 .000 D 7 Haydn Fleury 18 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 17 .000 F 45 Cole Koepke 17 1 0 1 -5 2 0 0 0 12 .083 F 12 Alex Barre-Boulet 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 82 Gabriel Fortier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 39 138 245 383 31 403 39 2 24 1256 .110 OPPONENT TOTALS 39 114 171 285 -55 445 24 8 13 1193 .096 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 28 1678 2.47 17 10 1 0 69 842 0.918 0 1 0 1 Brian Elliott 11 662 3.17 8 3 0 0 35 341 0.897 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 39 2361 2.67 25 13 1 0 104 1183 .904 138 245 403 OPPONENT TOTALS 39 2361 3.36 14 19 6 0 131 1249 .890 114 171 445