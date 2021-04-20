Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 45 8 34 42 4 26 1 0 1 118 .068 F 21 Brayden Point 45 19 19 38 2 11 6 0 5 113 .168 F 18 Ondrej Palat 45 12 25 37 -1 20 7 0 4 91 .132 F 91 Steven Stamkos 38 17 17 34 4 16 10 0 1 91 .187 F 37 Yanni Gourde 45 16 15 31 7 28 2 0 4 97 .165 F 17 Alex Killorn 45 12 15 27 3 31 3 0 1 93 .129 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 45 2 24 26 5 20 0 0 0 92 .022 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 39 9 13 22 3 8 1 2 3 57 .158 F 20 Blake Coleman 44 8 14 22 13 31 1 0 2 87 .092 F 9 Tyler Johnson 44 7 12 19 1 14 2 0 1 64 .109 F 14 Patrick Maroon 45 4 14 18 5 48 2 0 0 37 .108 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 45 11 6 17 7 6 1 0 2 47 .234 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 45 6 9 15 11 36 0 0 1 59 .102 D 81 Erik Cernak 35 3 10 13 12 31 0 0 0 66 .045 F 79 Ross Colton 19 8 3 11 8 2 0 0 4 27 .296 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 41 4 7 11 11 12 0 0 0 68 .059 D 44 Jan Rutta 33 0 8 8 13 16 0 0 0 46 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167 D 52 Cal Foote 34 1 2 3 8 25 0 0 0 39 .026 D 2 Luke Schenn 28 1 2 3 -2 23 0 0 0 33 .030 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 D 5 Andreas Borgman 7 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 5 0 1 1 -4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 5 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 58 David Savard 4 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 56 Ben Thomas 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 45 151 260 411 109 435 36 2 29 1364 .111 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 116 200 316 -128 435 26 2 14 1284 .090 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 35 2105 2.05 27 7 1 4 72 1033 0.93 0 3 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 9 534 3.48 3 5 1 0 31 225 0.862 0 0 2 33 Chris Gibson 1 54 4.44 0 1 0 0 4 17 0.765 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 45 2724 2.38 30 13 2 4 107 1275 .910 151 260 435 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2724 3.09 15 24 6 2 139 1352 .889 116 200 435 More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 1/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsThe Hartford Yard Goats will open at 100 percent...By Maggie Vanoni