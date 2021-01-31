Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 31, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 6 2 5 7 -1 2 0 0 0 21 .095 F 21 Brayden Point 6 2 5 7 2 2 0 0 1 21 .095 F 91 Steven Stamkos 6 3 4 7 3 4 2 0 1 19 .158 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 6 1 5 6 4 2 0 0 0 13 .077 F 17 Alex Killorn 6 1 3 4 2 6 0 0 0 16 .063 F 18 Ondrej Palat 6 3 1 4 0 2 2 0 0 9 .333 F 20 Blake Coleman 5 2 1 3 2 2 0 0 1 13 .154 F 37 Yanni Gourde 6 1 2 3 2 5 0 0 0 9 .111 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 6 0 3 3 3 6 0 0 0 9 .000 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 6 0 2 2 2 6 0 0 0 8 .000 F 9 Tyler Johnson 5 1 1 2 -1 0 1 0 0 10 .100 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 6 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 9 .222 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 6 0 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 12 .000 D 81 Erik Cernak 4 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 52 Cal Foote 4 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 .250 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 4 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 4 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 14 Patrick Maroon 6 0 0 0 -1 15 0 0 0 6 .000 D 44 Jan Rutta 6 0 0 0 -2 8 0 0 0 10 .000 D 2 Luke Schenn 4 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 4 .000 TEAM TOTALS 6 19 37 56 24 69 5 0 4 204 .093 OPPONENT TOTALS 6 14 26 40 -24 67 5 0 2 174 .080 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 6 362 2.15 4 1 1 0 13 173 0.925 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 6 363 2.17 4 1 1 0 13 173 .920 19 37 69 OPPONENT TOTALS 6 363 3.17 2 3 1 1 19 204 .907 14 26 67 More for youSportsNo. 3 UConn at No. 17 DePaul: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug BonjourSportsBeen a long time: Several streaks came to an end in...By Doug Bonjour