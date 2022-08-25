Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 32 8 7 7
Fletcher 2b 5 1 1 0 Díaz 3b 3 2 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 Margot rf 5 2 4 2
Ward rf 4 1 2 1 Arozarena dh 3 1 0 0
Ford 1b 4 0 2 0 Ramírez 1b 4 1 1 3
Adell lf 4 0 1 1 Paredes 2b 3 1 1 2
Sierra cf 4 0 1 0 Bethancourt c 4 0 0 0
Suzuki c 2 0 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
Thaiss ph-c 1 0 0 0 Chang ss 4 0 0 0
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 Siri cf 3 1 1 0
Velazquez ss 4 0 1 0
Los Angeles 000 100 020 3
Tampa Bay 005 000 30x 8

E_Fletcher (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Fletcher (6), Ohtani (19), Margot (13). 3B_Sierra (3), Margot (2). HR_Ward (17), Paredes (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Sandoval L,4-9 6 5 5 1 1 5
Toussaint 2 2 3 3 3 3
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,9-4 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 9
Poche 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Thompson 1 4 2 2 0 2
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Toussaint 2 (Arozarena,Siri). WP_Toussaint.

More for you

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:00. A_10,733 (25,000).

Written By