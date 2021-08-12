Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

E_Plawecki (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3. 2B_Cruz (3), Kiermaier (13), Devers (31). 3B_Wendle (3). HR_Franco (5), Zunino (23). SF_Lowe (2), Margot (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Rasmussen 4 1 1 1 2 4 McHugh W,4-1 2 1 0 0 0 3 Chargois H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Head 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sherriff 1 0 0 0 1 2

Boston Houck L,0-3 5 6 4 3 0 8 Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Robles 1 0 0 0 3 1 Davis 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Rios 2 2 2 2 0 0

Houck pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Robles pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Joe West; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:59. A_26,803 (37,755).