Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tampa Bay Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 32 4 5 4 Meadows dh 3 1 1 0 Betts rf 3 0 0 0 Díaz ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 1 Renfroe pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 5 2 2 3 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0 Smith c 4 1 1 1 Phillips pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 2 1 0 Pollock dh 2 0 0 0 Brosseau ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Ríos ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Margot rf 3 1 2 0 Hernández 2b 1 1 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 3 Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Taylor lf-2b 4 1 1 2 Zunino c 4 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 100 221 000 — 6 Los Angeles 000 021 010 — 4

E_Muncy (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Wendle (2), Adames (1), Turner (2). HR_Lowe 2 (2), Taylor (1), Smith (1), Seager (1). SB_Margot (1), Adames (0). SF_Wendle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Snell 4 2-3 2 2 2 4 9 Anderson W,1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Fairbanks H,1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Loup H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Castillo S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Gonsolin L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Floro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 González 1 0 1 1 1 0 May 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 2 Wood 2 2 0 0 1 2 McGee 1 1 0 0 1 1

Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, González pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Mark Carlson.

T_3:40. A_11,472 (40,300).