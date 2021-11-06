Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 1 1 3 - 5 Ottawa 0 2 1 - 3 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hedman 1 (Stamkos, Point), 4:27 (pp). Second Period_2, Ottawa, C.Brown 2, 1:39. 3, Tampa Bay, Rutta 1 (Palat), 10:06. 4, Ottawa, Tkachuk 3 (Batherson, Norris), 19:17. Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 6 (Joseph, Killorn), 7:32. 6, Tampa Bay, Palat 4 (Cirelli, McDonagh), 18:19. 7, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 3 (Palat), 19:26 (en). 8, Ottawa, Shaw 1 (Kelly, Mete), 19:44. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 4-18-11_33. Ottawa 13-5-9_27. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 4. Goalies_Tampa Bay, Elliott 1-1-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Ottawa, Murray 0-3-0 (32-28). A_12,417 (18,572). T_2:33. Referees_Dean Morton, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Trent Knorr.