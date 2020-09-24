https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-5-Dallas-2-15592840.php
Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 2
Recommended Video:
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|0
|—
|5
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 7, 5:33. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Rutta, Hedman), 6:58. 3, Dallas, Dickinson 2 (Hintz), 11:19 (sh).
Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Hedman 10 (Palat, Cirelli), 0:54 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Point 11 (Hedman, Kucherov), 12:02. 6, Tampa Bay, Palat 10 (Point, Shattenkirk), 18:55.
Third Period_7, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Cogliano, Pavelski), 6:49.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-21-3_32. Dallas 16-4-4_24.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Dallas 0 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 15-5-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 13-7-0 (29-24), Dallas, Oettinger 0-0-0 (3-3).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:34.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Matt MacPherson.
View Comments