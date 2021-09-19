TB_Gronkowski 20 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 12:22. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: Brady 20 pass to Evans; Brady 25 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 0.

Second Quarter

TB_Gronkowski 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 14:07. Drive: 5 plays, 51 yards, 1:54. Key Plays: Fournette 10 run; Brady 8 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-2. Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 0.

Atl_Patterson 10 run (Koo kick), 11:48. Drive: 6 plays, 66 yards, 2:19. Key Plays: Williams kick return to Atlanta 34; Ryan 23 pass to Patterson; Ryan 24 pass to Pitts. Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 7.

TB_Evans 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :43. Drive: 8 plays, 85 yards, 3:31. Key Plays: Brady 26 pass to Godwin; Brady 17 pass to Brown; Brady 21 pass to Howard. Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 7.

Atl_FG Koo 36, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 00:43. Key Plays: Williams kick return to Atlanta 35; Ryan 14 pass to Pitts. Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 10.

Third Quarter

TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 12:43. Drive: 4 plays, 18 yards, 1:36. Key Plays: Barrett 3 interception return to Atlanta 18; Brady 6 run on 3rd-and-2. Tampa Bay 28, Atlanta 10.

Atl_Ridley 3 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 6:35. Drive: 14 plays, 79 yards, 6:08. Key Plays: Ryan 14 pass to Ridley; Ryan 23 pass to Patterson on 3rd-and-6; Ryan 12 pass to Zaccheaus on 3rd-and-8; Ryan 7 pass to Pitts on 3rd-and-10. Tampa Bay 28, Atlanta 17.

Atl_Patterson 7 pass from Ryan (Ryan run), 1:45. Drive: 6 plays, 46 yards, 2:56. Key Play: Ryan 22 pass to Ridley on 3rd-and-7. Tampa Bay 28, Atlanta 25.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Godwin 12 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:18. Drive: 3 plays, 43 yards, 1:35. Key Play: Brady 26 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 25.

TB_Edwards 31 interception return (kick failed), 7:53. Tampa Bay 41, Atlanta 25.

TB_Edwards 15 interception return (Succop kick), 4:01. Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25.

A_63,694.

___

Atl TB FIRST DOWNS 19 21 Rushing 2 5 Passing 15 14 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-15 4-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-4 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 348 341 Total Plays 69 60 Avg Gain 5.0 5.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 55 82 Rushes 20 21 Avg per rush 2.75 3.905 NET YARDS PASSING 293 259 Sacked-Yds lost 1-7 3-17 Gross-Yds passing 300 276 Completed-Att. 35-48 24-36 Had Intercepted 3 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.98 6.641 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-1 8-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 4-39.25 4-47.25 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 97 108 Punt Returns 2-11 0-0 Kickoff Returns 5-86 3-59 Interceptions 0-0 3-49 PENALTIES-Yds 6-49 9-83 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:31 26:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Davis 9-38, Patterson 7-11, Ryan 2-3, K.Smith 2-3. Tampa Bay, Fournette 11-52, Jones 6-27, Brady 1-6, Gabbert 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 35-46-3-300, Rosen 0-2-0-0. Tampa Bay, Brady 24-36-0-276.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 7-63, Davis 7-25, Pitts 5-73, Patterson 5-58, Gage 5-28, Zaccheaus 2-22, L.Smith 1-9, Blake 1-8, Sharpe 1-8, Hurst 1-6. Tampa Bay, Evans 5-75, Godwin 4-62, Gronkowski 4-39, Fournette 4-24, Bernard 2-16, Howard 1-21, Brown 1-17, Jones 1-9, Brate 1-8, Johnson 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Atlanta, Williams 2-11. Tampa Bay, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Atlanta, Williams 4-59, Patterson 1-27. Tampa Bay, Mickens 1-24, S.Miller 1-19, Bernard 1-16.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Atlanta, E.Harris 5-0-0, Oluokun 4-5-0, Harmon 3-2-0, Moreau 3-0-0, Jones 2-2-1, Fowler 2-1-1, Oliver 2-1-0, Jarrett 1-3-0, Means 1-3-0, Davison 1-2-0, Davidson 1-1-1, Hawkins 1-0-0, Terrell 0-2-0, Tuioti-Mariner 0-2-0, Bullard 0-1-0, T.Graham 0-1-0, Green 0-1-0, Walker 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, C.Davis 8-1-0, David 5-3-0, Whitehead 4-1-0, Edwards 4-0-0, White 3-3-0, Vea 3-2-0, Winfield 3-1-0, Cockrell 3-0-0, Suh 2-1-1, Dean 2-1-0, Pierre-Paul 2-1-0, Gholston 1-2-0, Nunez-Roches 1-1-0, Barrett 1-0-0, Delaney 0-1-0, McLendon 0-1-0, Nelson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Atlanta, None. Tampa Bay, Edwards 2-46, Barrett 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Tra Blake, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Andrew Lambert.