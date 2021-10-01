Skip to main content
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 36 3 9 3
Arozarena lf 4 1 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 0
Zunino c 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
Franco ss 5 0 1 2 Judge rf 4 0 1 0
Cruz dh 5 1 1 1 Stanton dh 4 1 2 1
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 0 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Urshela ss 4 0 2 0
Margot rf 4 1 1 0 Wade pr 0 0 0 0
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 2 1
Mejía c 3 0 2 0 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0
Phillips pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 2 0 2 1 Odor 3b 4 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 110 000 002 4
New York 100 000 002 3

LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 6. 2B_Torres (22), Stanton (19). 3B_Kiermaier (7). HR_Cruz (32). SB_Díaz (1), Arozarena (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan 3 3 1 1 0 3
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 2
Head W,2-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Fleming H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge S,8-9 1 4 2 2 0 2
New York
Cortes Jr. L,2-3 4 2-3 5 2 2 0 5
Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 1
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 3
Loáisiga 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Germán 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 3
Abreu 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Holmes pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Peralta (Kiermaier). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:25. A_41,469 (47,309).