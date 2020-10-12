Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

Houston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 2 10 1 Totals 30 4 4 4 Springer cf 5 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 0 0 0 0 Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 1 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 1 Margot rf-lf 3 1 1 3 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 A.Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 Zunino c 2 1 1 1 Straw pr 0 0 0 0

Houston 000 001 001 — 2 Tampa Bay 300 000 10x — 4

E_Altuve 2 (2). DP_Houston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Maldonado (1). HR_Correa (1), Margot (1), Zunino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston McCullers Jr. L,0-1 7 4 4 1 0 11 Scrubb 1 0 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay Morton W,1-0 5 5 0 0 1 5 Fairbanks H,1 2 1 1 1 0 3 Loup H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Thompson H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Anderson S,1-1 1 3 1 1 2 0

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Zunino), Morton (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:01.