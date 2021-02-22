Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 2

Tampa Bay 0 2 2 — 4 Carolina 1 1 0 — 2 First Period_1, Carolina, Fast 1 (Necas, Bean), 13:27. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 9 (Palat, Hedman), 2:26 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 4 (Stamkos, Sergachev), 7:12. 4, Carolina, Fast 2 (Pesce, Hamilton), 19:15 (pp). Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Palat 7 (Rutta, Point), 8:04. 6, Tampa Bay, Killorn 3 (Cernak), 19:20 (en). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-11-10_32. Carolina 7-12-17_36. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Carolina 1 of 3. Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-3-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Carolina, Reimer 8-2-0 (31-28). A_0 (18,680). T_2:33. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Travis Gawryletz. More for youSportsUConn at Georgetown: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David BorgesSportsUConn Territory podcast: Former Husky great Ryan...By David Borges