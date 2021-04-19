Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 2

Carolina 0 1 1 0 — 2 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 1 — 3 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 12 (Johnson, Cirelli), 14:42. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Point 19 (Palat, Hedman), 2:08 (pp). 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 13 (Hamilton), 10:03 (pp). Third Period_4, Carolina, Skjei 2, 1:08. Overtime_5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 16, 2:50. Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-8-9-2_27. Tampa Bay 9-16-8-3_36. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 1 of 2. Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 5-1-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 26-7-1 (27-25). A_0 (19,092). T_2:36. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Pierre Racicot. More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 1/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsThe Hartford Yard Goats will open at 100 percent...By Maggie Vanoni