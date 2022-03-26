Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 0 0 1 1 \u2014 2 Detroit 0 0 1 0 \u2014 1 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_1, Detroit, Sundqvist 6 (Suter, Erne), 8:41. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 29 (Point, Cirelli), 15:22 (pp). Overtime_3, Tampa Bay, Point 24 (Stamkos, Cirelli), 2:32 (pp). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-11-16-4_36. Detroit 7-6-14-0_27. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 3; Detroit 0 of 5. Goalies_Tampa Bay, Elliott 7-3-2 (27 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 17-19-7 (36-34). A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:45. Referees_Brandon Blandina, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, David Brisebois.