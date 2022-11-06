Skip to main content
Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13

L.A. Rams 0 7 6 0 13
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 10 16
First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 20, 7:16.

Second Quarter

LAR_Kupp 69 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:57.

TB_FG Succop 38, :24.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 26, 9:14.

LAR_FG Gay 35, :09.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 50, 8:07.

TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09.

A_69,019.

___

LAR TB
First downs 9 18
Total Net Yards 206 323
Rushes-yards 24-68 20-51
Passing 138 272
Punt Returns 2-12 8-82
Kickoff Returns 3-63 1-25
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-27-0 36-58-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-27 1-8
Punts 9-53.0 6-59.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-53 7-55
Time of Possession 28:44 31:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-56, M.Brown 2-9, Akers 5-3, Kupp 3-1, Stafford 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 8-27, Fournette 9-19, Vaughn 2-4, Godwin 1-1.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 13-27-0-165. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-58-0-280.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 8-127, Al.Robinson 3-24, M.Brown 1-10, Powell 1-4. Tampa Bay, Miller 7-53, Godwin 7-36, Otton 5-68, Fournette 5-41, Evans 5-40, R.White 3-7, Jones 2-28, Kieft 1-6, Perriman 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 52.

