Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
|Tampa Bay
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|10
|8
|10
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|Brosseau 1b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hicks dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Díaz 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Tauchman lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Martínez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Lowe ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Choi ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Wade 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|035
|002
|—
|10
|New York
|101
|021
|000
|—
|5
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 7. 2B_Wendle (3), Díaz (3), Brosseau (4), Urshela (5), Wade (2). HR_Zunino (4), Díaz (1), Voit (10), Urshela (5). SB_Tauchman (5). SF_Brosseau (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Curtiss
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Richards
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Castillo W,2-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Thompson
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Beeks H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Slegers H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Paxton
|5
|1
|3
|3
|4
|8
|Ottavino L,2-2 BS,0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Avilán
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Holder
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cessa
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Paxton.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:25.
