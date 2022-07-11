Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|10
|Duran cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Díaz 3b
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Ramírez 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Aranda 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chang 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Raley lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Walls ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Boston
|012
|110
|000
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|230
|002
|03x
|—
|10