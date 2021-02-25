Take note: At 26-6, Utah Jazz are the NBA's best team so far TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 3:51 p.m.
1 of5 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell celebrates after dunking against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Utah Jazz's Mike Conley, rear, Royce O'Neale, right, and Jordan Clarkson (00) spray water on Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) during his post-game interview following their NBA Basketball against the Charlotte Hornets Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP) Rick Egan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) scores against Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
Looking at individual stats reveals nothing about the Utah Jazz.
They have one player among those with the 50 highest scoring averages so far this season. They have only one player among the top 50 per game in rebounding. They don’t have anyone with a top-30 assist average.