Competing for the New Milford-based GMS Rowing Center, several Ridgefielders won medals the Tail of the Fish Regatta in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Left to right: Jillian Skor, Sarah Rapaglia, Xander van den Nieuwenhuizen, Sage Siegel, Gavin Wainright, Katie Rapaglia, and Claire Poremba. Poremba also earned a medal at the Green Mountain Head Regatta in Putney, VT.