TEXAS STATE 72, INCARNATE WORD 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Larsson
|31
|6-7
|2-2
|0-10
|2
|2
|14
|Balentine
|25
|4-6
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|11
|Lutz
|32
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|4
|8
|Swaby
|29
|1-5
|2-3
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|Willis
|37
|6-20
|1-2
|4-6
|2
|1
|16
|Morgan
|26
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|7
|Akhile
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Ezedinma
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|7-10
|6-28
|13
|20
|64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Willis 3-9, Lutz 2-6, Balentine 1-1, Akhile 1-2, Swaby 1-2, Morgan 1-3, Larsson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Larsson 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Morgan 4, Larsson 2, Lutz 2, Willis 2, Akhile, Swaby).
Steals: 3 (Balentine, Morgan, Willis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Small
|29
|3-6
|1-4
|1-10
|1
|1
|8
|Sule
|22
|3-7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Adams
|32
|6-10
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|15
|Davis
|33
|4-10
|2-2
|0-3
|7
|2
|12
|Harrell
|35
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|10
|Asberry
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Ceaser
|15
|5-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|10
|Scott
|11
|0-2
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|2
|Tennial
|5
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|3
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|10-16
|8-32
|16
|12
|72
Percentages: FG .483, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Adams 2-3, Davis 2-5, Asberry 1-2, Small 1-4, Tennial 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Small 4, Asberry, Harrell, Sule).
Turnovers: 9 (Harrell 5, Adams, Martin, Scott, Sule).
Steals: 4 (Davis 2, Adams, Ceaser).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Incarnate Word
|34
|30
|—
|64
|Texas State
|32
|40
|—
|72
A_701 (7,200).
