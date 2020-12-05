FG FT Reb
INCARNATE WORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Larsson 31 6-7 2-2 0-10 2 2 14
Balentine 25 4-6 2-3 0-1 1 2 11
Lutz 32 3-8 0-0 1-4 3 4 8
Swaby 29 1-5 2-3 1-3 3 5 5
Willis 37 6-20 1-2 4-6 2 1 16
Morgan 26 3-8 0-0 0-2 2 3 7
Akhile 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 3
Ezedinma 8 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-56 7-10 6-28 13 20 64

Percentages: FG .429, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Willis 3-9, Lutz 2-6, Balentine 1-1, Akhile 1-2, Swaby 1-2, Morgan 1-3, Larsson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Larsson 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Morgan 4, Larsson 2, Lutz 2, Willis 2, Akhile, Swaby).

Steals: 3 (Balentine, Morgan, Willis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Small 29 3-6 1-4 1-10 1 1 8
Sule 22 3-7 2-2 1-2 0 1 8
Adams 32 6-10 1-2 2-5 1 2 15
Davis 33 4-10 2-2 0-3 7 2 12
Harrell 35 4-8 2-2 0-2 5 2 10
Asberry 15 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 5
Ceaser 15 5-7 0-0 2-4 0 1 10
Scott 11 0-2 2-2 1-4 1 2 2
Tennial 5 0-1 0-2 1-1 0 0 0
Martin 3 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 28-58 10-16 8-32 16 12 72

Percentages: FG .483, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Adams 2-3, Davis 2-5, Asberry 1-2, Small 1-4, Tennial 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Small 4, Asberry, Harrell, Sule).

Turnovers: 9 (Harrell 5, Adams, Martin, Scott, Sule).

Steals: 4 (Davis 2, Adams, Ceaser).

Technical Fouls: None.

Incarnate Word 34 30 64
Texas State 32 40 72

A_701 (7,200).